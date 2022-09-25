Municipality of Pelotas

*With the collaboration of Larissa Bruno

THE Mayor Paula Mascarenhas participated in the morning of this Saturday (24), in the Praia do Laranjal, of the opening of the outdoor gym, which received new equipment. The space, requalified by the Unimed through a partnership with Pelotas City Hallthrough the program Adopt a Green Area, was officially launched on a boardwalk-oriented walk along the beachfront. The action also marked another edition of the project Movement On Change1Habitwhich is part of the program Live well of the cooperative.

Paula thanked the Unimed team and highlighted the importance of initiatives like this, which promote sustainability and the practice of physical activity. “It’s great to know that there are partner companies that value and love Pelotas, that are willing to act with social responsibility. The Public Power’s raison d’être is the people who live in the city and it has no more important objective than taking care of its people. It is satisfying when we can combine the raison d’être of a company with that of the Municipality to improve people’s lives, offering more quality, comfort and encouragement to those who live here”.

In addition to having received new equipment, aimed at the practice of weight training, motor coordination and physical conditioning, the space should also receive the maintenance of the company in the environmental preservation of the location for a period of three years, as guaranteed by the City Hall program.

Opening of the outdoor gym at Praia do Laranjal I Photos: Michel Corvello

Also present at the inauguration were the Secretary of Environmental Quality, Eduardo Schaefer, the special advisor for Special Projects, Luiz van der Laan, the president of Unimed Pelotas, Rosana Souza van der Laan, accompanied by members of the Company’s Management, and the Community Association of the Orangery (Asclar).

The Adopt a Green Area program is part of the Green Action axis of the Pelotas Green Cycle program – developed by the Environmental Quality Secretariat (SQA). The Adopt a Green Area aims to guarantee the conservation, qualification and expansion of public green areas, through the participation of private companies.

By September of this year, 16 adoption terms had been completed, with nine applications signed and still under analysis with partner companies. Most of the adopted green areas are located towards the Laranjal neighborhood.

Those interested in participating in the Municipality’s initiative should contact SQA directly, located at Avenida Domingos de Almeida, 1490 and available by phone (53) 3227-5442.