NASA Delays Artemis Mission to Moon Again Because of Hurricane Ian

Once again, the launch of the rocket for the Artemis mission was delayed by NASA. It was originally scheduled for next Tuesday (27). The US space exploration agency announced today (24) that it will have to change its plans because of Tropical Storm Ian.

The weather phenomenon, which was elevated to the category of a tropical storm yesterday (23), has been advancing across the Caribbean and should gain more strength in the coming days.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, mathematical models predict that the storm will evolve into a hurricane and reach Florida, where the Kennedy Space Center is located, in the middle of next week.

To avoid any possible damage to the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, NASA is considering securing it in the structure known as the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), effectively making it impossible to launch on Tuesday. fair.

“At a meeting this Saturday morning, the teams decided to halt launch preparations to allow the system configuration to bring the SLS and the Orion spacecraft to the VAB,” the agency said in a statement.

Tropical Storm Ian today (24); meteorologists predict it will turn into a hurricane in the next few days Image: CIRA/NOAA

Also according to the text, engineers must decide whether to “keep” the rocket until tomorrow (25), so that they still have one more day to “collect and analyze data” on Ian’s trajectory.

If the vehicle is not stored and remains at the launch point, it would still be possible to start the mission on the reserve date that NASA had already set: October 2. If it is actually taken to the VAB, the logistics are much more complex. There are estimates that the next viable release window would only be in December.

third postponement

Artemis 1 has been ready on the platform since mid-August. NASA had already tried to fire the rocket on August 29 and September 3, but had technical problems on both dates.

Over the past week, engineers and technicians have been working to fix the failure that occurred in the last attempt: a leak of liquid hydrogen at the interface between the SLS and the launch tower.

Two seals were replaced on this part of the vehicle. A long test on Wednesday (21) had proven that the problem had been resolved. Everything was fine for the 27th… until Ian arrived.

Humans on the Moon in 2026

Artemis is a set of missions that plans to take man back to the Moon, to establish a constant human presence on the satellite and use it as a starting point for further exploration (especially Mars).

This first launch is known as Artemis 1. It is unmanned: it will only serve to send the Orion spacecraft to orbit the Moon, gather information and return.

If this phase is successful, Artemis 2 is predicted to take astronauts to orbit the Moon in 2024. Only Artemis 3 will take humans to the lunar soil, probably in 2025 or 2026.