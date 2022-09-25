NEW REDUCTION in the value of COOKING GAS; see what Petrobras says

The price of cooking gas is a subject that is somewhat discussed and questioned in Brazil. That’s because, the cylinder went through a series of intense increases during the last periods. More specifically, in November 2021, the unit cost of gas hit its record, being R$106.50, on average. However, during the month of March 2020, a new record arrived. The cylinder started to cost about R$109.31.

It is worth mentioning that these mentioned values ​​are aimed at an average, which means that in certain places, the price increase was even more intense. It so happens that some time later, in the last few months, the price of gas has suffered some drops. In this way, Petrobras announced another reduction in the prices of the cylinder, pointing to improvements for the sale.

Fluctuation in the price of gas

In advance, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), as mentioned, comes from petroleum. Therefore, its variation in values ​​and production depends exclusively on the disposal of the liquid. It happens, therefore, that in a few moments, the value of oil registers high. When this happens, immediately, liquid-derived items register a rise.

So the same goes for gasoline. Petrobras is the company responsible for producing everything that is derived from oil. It is through it that prices are defined, as well as the amount of production and the availability of resources. In this way, when something directly affects the treatment of oil, all its derivatives undergo alteration.

The rule is clear, the more difficult and scarce the production, the higher the selling price. Therefore, the value of gas had skyrocketed since mid-2021. The price has skyrocketed, leading consumers to find other ways to cook their food, such as induction and electric objects, among other things. The big question, therefore, is that, fortunately, Petrobras registered a new reduction in the values ​​of supply of the gas cylinder.

New price reduction

As mentioned earlier, fortunately, Petrobras recently announced a new drop in the supply values ​​of kg of LPG. That is, Petrobras sells the gas to certain companies, which are responsible for outsourcing the service, ensuring that it reaches the customer. In this way, the sale price per kilo will drop from R$4.0265 to R$3.7842.

This means that each 13kg cylinder can cost R$49.19. The reduction applied estimates that each 13 kg cylinder will have a decrease of R$3.15. The price drop is the third of the year, being the second of the month of September. It turns out, therefore, that this does not mean a high reduction in prices that reach the consumer directly, there are still some factors that cross this bridge.

The main one is the exchange rate. That is, there is a huge cost for the safe transport of cylinders, as well as all expenses included through the companies that resell the product. That is, these companies also need funds to finance their establishments, such as energy, rent, among other things. Finally, it is estimated that the general price of gas will suffer a small drop, which already draws attention from consumers. So far, it is not known exactly when the changes took effect, which could happen at any time.

