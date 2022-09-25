





Neymar gets angry with question about Mbappe, after the match of the Brazilian team Photo: Playback/Twitter

the satisfaction of Neymar with the victory over Ghana after Friday’s game, it was interrupted during the mixed zone after a questioning by a French reporter about his relationship with his club-mate Mbappe at the Paris Saint-Germain. At first, the Brazilian player did not understand the question. Then he changed face, barely completed his answer, and walked away. “My relationship with Kyllin… Pff, I don’t.”

Signed as PSG’s big star with the barcelona, Neymar has been playing alongside Mbappé for five seasons in France. During this period, the duo had some disagreements and this lack of harmony soon made headlines in the international media.

The dispute for the position of official penalty taker was one of them. To make matters worse, in this period, Mbappé grew in popularity not only with the fans, but also with the board. In his last contract renewal, Mbappé gained powers to even influence the signing of reinforcements for the team.

Recently, Mbappé himself, in a press conference, tried to minimize any relationship problems with the Brazilian athlete. “My relationship with Neymar has always been based on respect. We had colder moments and sometimes warmer ones. Sometimes we are best friends and sometimes we talk less,” said the athlete in a recent interview in Paris.

Amid the controversies, Neymar has been having a satisfying year with good performances. In addition to the duo, PSG still boasts in its ranks the Argentine star Lionel Messi. In the French Championship, the club leads the competition alone with 22 points, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille.

The objective of the board, however, is to give the club a title of continental scope and the great goal is the conquest of the Champions League. In this tournament, the French team leads Group H along with Benfica with 100% success in two rounds.

The moment I asked Neymar about his relationship. Neymar? “I prefer not to speak”#PSG #BRAGHA pic.twitter.com/pnpE5jHJlW

— Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) September 23, 2022

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!