Oil stains reappear on Praia do Futuro and 8 more beaches in Ceará

Once again, oil slicks were found on beaches in Ceará. On Thursday, 22, the Environment Institute of Caucaia (Imac) confirmed the presence of the oily material on the beaches of Praia do Icaraí, Praia da Tabuba and Iparana. The following day, the Secretary of the Environment of the State of Ceará (Sema) listed his presence on six other beaches in Fortaleza, in the Metropolitan Region and on the East Coast.

The information is from a general report issued on Friday, 23rd, by the Secretary of the Environment of the State of Ceará, Artur Bruno; by the Chief Scientist in the Environment, Professor Luís Ernesto Arruda Bezerra; by the scientific coordinator of Coastal and Marine Planning of Ceará, Eduardo Lacerda Barros; and by the Sustainable Development Coordination (Codes) to the Municipal Environment Secretaries of the Coast Line Municipalities in the State of Ceará.

In all, nine beaches were affected by oil residues in the second half of 2022, according to the document:

Praia do Morro Branco (East Coast – Beberibe); Porto das Dunas Beach (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Aquiraz); Sabiaguaba Beach (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Fortaleza); Praia do Futuro (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Fortaleza); Cumbuco Beach (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Caucaia); Praia do Cauípe (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Caucaia); Praia do Icaraí (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Caucaia); Praia da Tabuba (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Caucaia); Iparana (Fortaleza and Metropolitan Region – Caucaia).

In addition to the beaches of Ceará, oil stains have already been found in other states in the Northeast. This is the case of Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

In the document, it is requested that the Municipal Secretariats of coastal cities “send monitoring teams to assess ‘in loco’ the presence of oil, in order to speed up the actions and quick response to the appearance of oil on the beaches”.

“In the case of positive oil stains, we ask for attention so that the beaches are cleaned as soon as possible, thus seeking to avoid the contact of animals with this material”, adds the document.

If live turtles are found, the document warns that they should not be returned to the sea. “In cases of live, dead, or nesting turtles, contact Instituto Verdeluz. For cases of oiled turtles, contact Aquasis.”

Oil slicks have appeared on the coast of the Northeast since at least 2019. In 2021, a Federal Police investigation attributed the responsibility to pollution released by a ship of Greek origin. New occurrences have, however, been recorded. Specialists thought earlier this year that the phenomenon on Ceará beaches would have been caused by intense waves.

Service

Verdeluz Institute

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.verdeluz.org

Instagram: @institutoverdeluz

aquasis

Telephone: (85) 4105-2745

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.aquasis.org

Instagram: @ongaquasis

