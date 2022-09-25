Outside the Meeting, Fátima Bernardes can leave The Voice Brasil

The Voice Brasil is still an uncertainty for Fátima Bernardes

After 10 years under the command of the Meeting, Fátima Bernardes left programming to take on a new responsibility at Globo: presenting The Voice Brasil. However, it seems that the presenter will not have an easy life.

According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, the information that circulates behind the scenes at Venus Platinada is that this year’s edition, scheduled to premiere next November, will only be a ‘test’.

The journalist highlights that the global has no guaranteed permanence in the musical reality show in 2023, and only she can define that. It turns out that, if Fátima Bernardes does well in conducting the season, she remains responsible for the attraction, but if that doesn’t happen, a new name will be cast.

The same columnist said that, in addition to audience numbers and repercussions among the public, there is still the question of cost-benefit, that is, whether the program will pay for itself.

ANXIETY

Recently, during an interview with Gshow, the journalist spoke about the new moment in her career. “I am very excited and looking forward to the start of my first season on ‘The Voice Brasil’. A program that already lives in the hearts of Brazilians,” she said.

“I am also very happy to be with Gaby Amarantos, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló again, with whom I had many meetings. Let’s all, on stage and at home, get very emotional”, completed Fátima Bernardes, happy with the new journey ahead.