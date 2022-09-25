Pedro Sampaio posts photo of Jão and raises doubts about sexuality

Pedro Sampaio posted about Jão and surprised his fans

Pedro Sampaio returned to the spotlight, but this time because of a click he shared on social media. The DJ surprised by posting a photo of john and generated a series of comments regarding his possible sexuality. Since the owner of the hit Idiota is openly bisexual.

Pedro Sampaio’s post, by the way, took place precisely on Bisexual Visibility Day. In the image that the DJ shared, Jão appears wearing a t-shirt that shows the actress and singer Miley Cyrus as the character of the series Hannah Montana in front of the bisexual flag.

On the shirt was still the following sentence: “the best of both worlds”, which in Portuguese means: “the best of both worlds”, the name of a famous song from the series. Pedro Sampaio shared the image and also used heart emojis with the colors of the flag, giving more emphasis to the cause.

In view of this, the public began to make a series of speculations about a possible affair between the DJ and Jão. In addition, Pedro Sampaio’s sexuality also became an issue. “It’s no surprise that Pedro Sampaio is bi”, said one. “Are you bi, Peter? If so, I’m already thinking about my wedding dress,” said another.

DJ REVOLT

Pedro Sampaio did not like at all to have received only one nomination in the 2022 Multishow Award, according to the dj, it is unfair to be nominated in only one category aiming at the success he made this year.

“We were nominated for a category in the Multishow Award. It has nothing to do with the number of nominations, but with the reflection of my year (so far the best of my career). I’m not the perfect artist, but my results show a different picture in the face of award nominations.” reported Pedro Sampaio.

Pedro Sampaio also showed the impressive numbers he collected this year and says he does not understand the evaluation criteria:

“My album is one of the 3 most listened to of the year and the 5th most streamed Brazilian pop album in history with +700 million. The songs have reached surprising places. None of this was enough to be among the main categories of the Award. It gets frustrating.” continued the DJ.

“Congratulations to everyone who had their work recognized, I will continue working to deliver my best. I love you and this love moves me!”.