Pharoah Sanders, legendary jazz saxophonist, dies at 81 | Pop & Art

Pharoah Sanders, one of jazz’s most creative figures who made Indian and African music pushing her saxophone to unimaginable limits, passed away this Saturday (24), aged 81.

His label, Luaka Bop, announced that he died peacefully with his family and friends in Los Angeles.

“Forever and ever, may this beautiful human being rest in peace,” the label wrote in a statement.

Sanders, who took the free jazz movement to new heights, practically attacked his saxophone by blowing excessively on the mouthpiece, biting the pick, and even yelling into the instrument’s bell.

This disciple of John Coltrane, who played aggressive solos on Coltrane’s latest album, “Live in Japan”, was often seen as something of a successor to his master, who died suddenly in 1967.

Ornette Coleman – possibly the most important pioneer of free jazz – defined Sanders as “probably the best tenor saxophonist in the world”.

But Sanders, who also played soprano and alto saxophone, failed to win public unanimity and never enjoyed the commercial success of Coltrane, Coleman, or other historic jazz innovators.

With solos that went from strident to silky and melodic, Sanders has been described as the godfather of spiritual and even cosmic jazz, though he has always rejected labels.

Among his best-known works is “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” a nearly 33-minute track from his “Karma” album, in which Sanders sounds like he’s exorcising demons, before returning to a heavenly state.

Leon Thomas sings a 1969 theme at the height of the counterculture: “The Creator has a master plan / Peace and happiness for all men.”

“Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt” from Sanders’ influential 1967 album “Tauhid” draws on guitar riffs and a mellow xylophone that pays homage to African tradition as Sanders explodes into a howling saxophone.

– Saxe, self-extension – “I don’t really see the horn anymore. I try to see myself,” he said at the presentation of “Tauhid”, his first album on the Impulse! label, which Coltrane edited.

“It’s not that I’m trying to scream into my horn, I’m just trying to get all my feelings out there,” he explained.

Farrell Sanders – he changed the spelling of his given name at the behest of futuristic jazz composer Sun Ra – was born and raised in segregated Little Rock, Arkansas, where he played the clarinet in a school band and explored jazz with artists. on tour.

After high school, he moved to Oakland, California, where he first enjoyed the freedom of attending racially mixed clubs and had a first date with Coltrane.

Later, he went to New York. There he was left in misery, working as a cook and even selling his blood to survive.

He met Sun Ra while cooking at a club in Greenwich Village. Noticing his musical talent, Sun Ra and Coltrane recruited Sanders into their band.

With Coltrane’s death, he became its leader.

“I have a dark sound. A lot of the young people have a bright sound, but I like a dark sound with more roundness, more depth and feeling,” he said, describing his style in a 1996 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I want to take the audience on a spiritual journey. I want to shake them up, excite them. So I bring them back with a sense of calm,” he explained.

Sanders, who in his later years sported a long white beard, took his first steps into pop music, starting with 1971’s “Thembi” named after his wife.

But his foray into the mainstream was brief. On 1969’s “Jewels of Thought,” Sanders explored the mysticism of Africa, opening the album with a Sufi meditation for peace.

Decades later, on “The Trance of Seven Colors”, Sanders collaborated with Mahmoud Guinia, the Moroccan master of Gnawa spiritual music and the lute.

Sanders’ 1996 album “Message from Home” delved into sub-Saharan African influences such as highlife, the pop mix of western and traditional music that originated in Ghana.

He also explored the Indian form in his collaborations with Alice Coltrane, the jazz master-turned-yogi’s second wife.

Sanders admired Indian musicians like Bismillah Khan, who introduced the shehnai, a type of oboe often played in processions across the subcontinent; and Ravi Shankar, who internationalized the sitar.