Planet Brazil: public complains about disorganization; artists cancel shows – Gerais

Planet Brazil: public complains about disorganization; artists cancel shows

People queuing to enter the event
The public waited more than three hours outside, for the scheduled time, until the gates opened. (photo: Social networks / reproduction)

Scheduled to start at 12 pm this Saturday (24/9), the Planeta Brasil Festival became a topic on social media, but it wasn’t due to the presentations. The public complains of disorganization, and musicians announced the cancellation of their performances alleging the same problem.

According to complaints on social media, the Mineirão gates should have been opened at noon, but until 2:30 pm this had not yet happened. The crowd waiting outside the stadium threatened to tear down the gates. In the official profile of the festival, the opening was announced at 15:21.

Another allegation is the change in show times at the last minute. Also, in the post with the new times, it was not possible to leave comments or make complaints.

To make matters worse, the rapper Borges announced that he will not sing at Planeta Brasil and said that the event was an ‘amateur, disorganized festival’. The singer apologized to his fans, but said he was not to blame.

Chefin was another to announce the cancellation of his show. The singer also claimed lack of organization of the event. Other Mainstreet Records artists (Orochi, Oruam, Bielzin, PL Quest, Poze do Rodo and Bin) who were going to perform at the event also canceled their participation.

Mainstreet Records announcement on social media
Mainstreet Records confirmed, on social media, that artists will not perform at the festival (photo: reproduction)

The report of State of Mines contacted the advice of the company that organizes the Planeta Brasil festival, which informed that ‘for now, they will not manifest’.

