Planet Brazil: public complains about disorganization; artists cancel shows – Gerais

The public waited more than three hours outside, for the scheduled time, until the gates opened. (photo: Social networks / reproduction)

Scheduled to start at 12 pm this Saturday (24/9), the Planeta Brasil Festival became a topic on social media, but it wasn’t due to the presentations. The public complains of disorganization, and musicians announced the cancellation of their performances alleging the same problem.

According to complaints on social media, the Mineirão gates should have been opened at noon, but until 2:30 pm this had not yet happened. The crowd waiting outside the stadium threatened to tear down the gates. In the official profile of the festival, the opening was announced at 15:21.

Another allegation is the change in show times at the last minute. Also, in the post with the new times, it was not possible to leave comments or make complaints.

and removed the option to comment on the post lol %u2014 ana & jack chambers (@aqueladasza) September 24, 2022

I’m working at the food court at Planeta Brasil and everyone is saying, “I wonder if there’s no signage for the square? People don’t know there’s food here?” and my mother desperate because she bought product to sell 1000 handmade hots and sold it and now I find out that she didn’t even open the gate lol pic.twitter.com/nAmxWTf6sR %u2014 alice %uD83D%uDC2D (@chamonalice) September 24, 2022

To make matters worse, the rapper Borges announced that he will not sing at Planeta Brasil and said that the event was an ‘amateur, disorganized festival’. The singer apologized to his fans, but said he was not to blame.

I won’t sing at the Planeta Brasil Festival Amateur festival, disorganized, joke the teenagers who hire event makes it all better I’m out %u270C%uD83C%uDFFE %u2014 Borges (@borgesog) September 24, 2022

I will not sing at the Planet Brasil festival due to lack of organization of the event. I’m sorry !! %u2014 23 (@chefinoficial01) September 24, 2022

Chefin was another to announce the cancellation of his show. The singer also claimed lack of organization of the event. Other Mainstreet Records artists (Orochi, Oruam, Bielzin, PL Quest, Poze do Rodo and Bin) who were going to perform at the event also canceled their participation.

Mainstreet Records confirmed, on social media, that artists will not perform at the festival (photo: reproduction)

The report of State of Mines contacted the advice of the company that organizes the Planeta Brasil festival, which informed that ‘for now, they will not manifest’.