Portugal beat Czech Republic 4-0

Without making much effort, Portugal thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 today (24), away from home, for the fifth round of Group A2 of the Nations League. On a day when Cristiano Ronaldo was far below, Dalot shone and scored twice. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota also scored for the red-green team.

With the triumph, Portugal assumes the leadership of Group A2, with 10 points, and forwards its classification to the final phase. In the next round, the sixth and final, it only depends on a home draw against Spain to advance.

The Czechs, on the other hand, fall to the bottom of the bracket, with four points, and are complicated in the fight against relegation. To avoid the fall, they need to beat Switzerland away from home in the last round. Both games take place on Tuesday (27), at 15:45.

Everything goes wrong for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo hurts his nose in the match between Portugal and the Czech Republic in the League of Nations Image: David W Cerny/Reuters

In the 13th minute of the first half, the ace had to be taken care of outside the field. In a high match with goalkeeper Vaclik, CR7 took the worst and had to leave the field to count the bleeding due to the cut in the

nose.

Back, he began to suffer from the bad condition of the lawn. Bruno Fernandes gave a sugary pass, at 23′ of the first half, for the striker to hit, but he punctured and already looked angrily at the field, indicating that the mistake was not his. 15 minutes later, he isolated the ball and, once again, blamed the turf for the ugly play.

In stoppage time of the first stage, Ronaldo went up with his arm lifting inside the area in the corner kick and committed a penalty, scored after the referee’s review on the video monitor. However, in the kick, Schick missed the target.

Portugal builds advantage without being threatened

Even away from home, Portugal imposed its technical superiority from the start. The visitors rented the offensive field, exchanged many passes and were closer to scoring until the 32′, when, finally, Dalot swung the net.

He started the move himself and passed Bruno Fernandes, on the right, to cross to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unable to complete it. In the spare, Rafael Leão played to the middle of the area and Dalot only had the job of sending it to the net. At 46′, Mário Rui crossed from the left and Bruno Fernandes appeared between the defenders to widen.

The only great chance of the hosts came in the penalty committed by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Schick dropped the bomb in the middle and the ball still pinched the crossbar before going over the top.

In advantage, Rubro-verde takes his foot in the second stage

With only six minutes of the ball rolling after the break, Dalot scored the third for the Portuguese. The right-back took off the marking and dropped the bomb with his left-hander, hitting the corner and, practically, defining the game.

The elastic score made the Czech Republic make a series of changes to try to reduce the damage, while the Portuguese began to reduce the intensity of the confrontation, clearly already preserving themselves for the match against Spain, on Tuesday.

Even without making much effort, Portugal still reached the fourth goal in the 36′. Cristiano Ronaldo deflected the corner kick and Diogo Jota appeared behind the mark so that the result turned into a rout at Fortuna Arena.

Very smooth arbitration

Despite needing the help of VAR to take the penalty, Srdjan Jovanović had a very peaceful day. With only nine fouls noted and no yellow card and no moves that generated much complaint, he managed the game with ease.

Kúdela makes the narrator happy

Remembered by the time he was elected star of the game in a match against Brazil, Ondrej Kúdela returned to make a narrator happy today. Everaldo Marques, remembering the aforementioned episode that happened with Galvão Bueno, had fun explaining the pronunciation of the Czech defender before he entered the field — in Brabec’s spot, at 22′ of the first half — highlighting that the acute accent was in the first half. syllable.

DATASHEET

CZECH REPUBLIC 0 x 4 PORTUGAL

Competition: Nations League – 5th round

Date: September 24, 2022, Saturday

Time: 15:45 (from Brasilia)

Place: Fortuna Arena in Prague (RTC)

Referee: Srdjan Jovanović (SER)

Assistants: Uros Stojkovic (SER) and Milan Mihajlovic (SER)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (ALE)

goals: Dalot, at 32’/1º and at 6’/2º (POR); Bruno Fernandes, at 46’/1st (POR); Diogo Jota, at 36’/2nd (POR)

Yellow cards: –

CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclik; Zima, Brabec (Kúdela) and Jemelka; Coufal, Soucek (Kuchta), Král and Zeleny (Vlkanova); Barak (Sevcik), Hlozek (Cerny) and Schick. Technician: Jaroslav Silhavy.

PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Danilo Pereira (João Mario) and Mário Rui; William Carvalho (João Palhina), Rúben Neves and Bruno Fernandes (Matheus Nunes); Bernardo Silva (Ricardo Horta), Rafael Leão (Diogo Jota) and Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Fernando Santos.