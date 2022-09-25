Pride. Bahia leaves Cruzeiro, Vasco and Botafogo behind. It makes the largest SAF contract in the country. Will receive BRL 1 billion from the City – Prisma group



São Paulo Brazil



Bahia went beyond, beyond.

He achieved more than President Guilherme Bellintani himself imagines.

The Bahian club achieved the biggest sale of its shares by SAF in Brazil.

More than Vasco, Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Coritiba and twenty other smaller clubs that now have shareholders as owners.

The negotiation with the City group, which belongs to the United Arab Emirates, was meticulous and detailed. It took a year to complete.

And managed to overcome the barrier of R$ 650 million, which Bellintani warned the advisors of the northeastern club.

The incredible confirmation came yesterday.

The sale of 90% of the shares was closed for R$ 1 billion

Yes, 198 million euros.

The agreement is wide open, so there is no doubt.

There will be 50%, R$ 500 million in player acquisitions.

30% in the payment of the club’s debt, which is already close to R$ 300 million.

And 20%, around R$ 200 million, in the club’s infrastructure. Not just professional. But mainly in base players.

All this money will be put in the next 15 years.

“We managed to reach an unthinkable level. I think that today we have the conditions to enter world football very strongly.

“When we made this move, I didn’t believe that we would be able to reach the level that we can, the partner that we can choose.

“We chose and were chosen”, celebrated the leader.

Bellintani was firm about Bahia’s traditions.

Anthem, coat of arms, shield, symbols, nicknames and club colors will be kept.

That is, you will not get a new surname.

No Bahia City, as some people have said.

The board managed to make the club from Salvador the second largest investment by the group from the United Arab Emirates.

It only loses to Manchester City, from England. It will be ahead of New York City (United States), Melbourne City (Australia), Mumbai City FC (India), Lommel SK (Belgium), ESTAC Troyes (France), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Palermo (Italy), Girona (Spain). These clubs City is a priority member.

With Yokohama Marinos (Japan) and Sichuan Jiuniu (China) the group is a minority partner. And with Bolivar, from Bolivia, it’s just a partner.

The City group wanted, anyway, a club in Brazil.

He probed several of them.

He stayed close to Atlético Mineiro, but gave up on account of the billion-dollar debt.

And Londrina, with little representation, in relation to the Brazilian giants.

Bahia, the club with the biggest fans in the northeast, with a debt approaching R$ 300 million, met all the conditions that City wanted.

So much so that in the agreement, there is still the possibility for the group to buy another 5% of the control of the club.

The investment will also reward women’s football.

The short-term steps are twofold.

Payment of debts and already looking for important players for the next season, which the board bets to be in Serie A. And have as a goal in 2023 to get a spot for the 2024 Libertadores.

Bahia’s Deliberative Council will have two months to approve the sale of the club’s controlling interest to City.

In Salvador there is no doubt of approval.

Dreams are bold.

“We are going to enter strong at world level”, guarantees Bellintani.

He was the organizer of the biggest SAF contract in the history of Brazilian football.

With so much money and organization, Bahia has everything to go to another level.

Just charge the City group to fulfill this impressive agreement.

And that should be proud not only of the Northeast, but of Brazil…