Prime Minister points finger at polluting countries for “climate catastrophe” that has killed more than 1,500 people

The Prime Minister of Pakistan on Friday appealed to world leaders at the 77th United Nations General Assembly to join forces to help the country recover from the devastation caused by torrential rains that, so far, have caused more than 1,500 fatalities, including 552 children.

“There are no words to describe the shock we experienced nor how our country was transformed,” said Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding that “Pakistan has never seen such a strong and devastating example of the impact of global warming”, which left a third of country under water.

The Pakistani government leader pointed out that, in the wake of what he described as a “climate catastrophe”, some 33 million people are now at risk of contracting diseases due to the retreat of flood water caused by intense precipitation, and that “at this time , millions of climate migrants are still looking for dry land to install their shelters”.

The official explained that one million homes were destroyed, that almost two million hectares of crops were ruined, increasing the threat of food insecurity in the country.

“Life in Pakistan has changed forever”, sentenced Sharif, and left an unequivocal criticism of the most industrialized countries that contribute the most to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions: “Nature has unleashed its fury on Pakistan without looking to our carbon footprint, which is close to zero.”

“Our actions have not contributed to this.”

On the 9th and 10th of September, the Secretary-General of the United Nations visited the areas hardest hit by the monsoons in Pakistan. Against the backdrop of devastation he witnessed with his own eyes, António Guterres declared that “I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale”.

Babar Baloch of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that it will take six months for the flood waters to finally recede.