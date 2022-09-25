Provisional measure that increases electricity bills may lose validity | Brazil



Industry associations estimate that the text would have an annual impact that could range from R$8 billion to R$10 billion on electricity bills – Arquivo/Agência Brasil

Industry associations estimate that the text would have an annual impact that could range from R$8 billion to R$10 billion on electricity bills.Archive / Brazil Agency

Published 09/24/2022 07:22

Brasília – The session of the Senate on Monday, 26, specially scheduled to analyze a provisional measure that could increase the electricity bill, has a chance of being cancelled. The proposal expires the following day, but the parliamentarians do not agree on the final text. Government leader in the House, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), confirmed that there is a possibility that the text will expire.

In the midst of the electoral process, there is a battle between those who argue benefits to the economy with the extra excerpts, added in the analysis of the article in the Chamber, and those who criticize the increase in the electricity bill that the tortoises (inclusions in the text) will cause.

Originally, the MP only dealt with concessions of tax credits for the fuel sector. At the last minute, the rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), included provisions that affect the energy sector and tariffs.

As it stands, industry associations estimate that the text would have an annual impact that could range from R$8 billion to R$10 billion. The value refers to the two-year extension of the deadline for plants from incentivized sources that will still be entitled to receive subsidies to be ready and start operating. Until then, these enterprises should operate in up to 48 months, but the text approved by the deputies extends the period to 72 months.

On Wednesday, pressured by senators to remove these excerpts, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) postponed the MP’s analysis session from Thursday to Monday. Parliamentarians, including the government leader, presented requests to challenge the parts of the text that deal with energy, which is up to the commander of the House to analyze.

However, there are differences of understanding about changes in MPs. One wing believes that, as it is a challenge for the inclusion of matter foreign to the original theme, the president of the Senate has the prerogative to decide ex officio – in a monocratic way – the issue.

But there are senators who see that the Senate, as a reviewing House, cannot effect profound changes of merit in proposals. Thus, they would have to return to the Chamber for a new analysis. There is no time for this before the MP expires.