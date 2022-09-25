Putin orders soldiers who refuse to fight in prison

Russian President Vladimir Putin today signed a package of amendments to the penal code concerning military service. The new law says that desertion by Russian soldiers or failure to attend military service is punishable by five to 10 years’ imprisonment, as are those who voluntarily surrender to the enemy.

In addition, 15 years in prison for desertion during mobilization or martial law are foreseen, according to the Tass agency.

The change in legislation had already been approved by the Russian parliament over the last week and comes just days after Russia announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Earlier, Moscow also announced the replacement of its highest military commander for logistical issues, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov. He was relieved of his duties as deputy defense minister and replaced by General Mikhail Mizintsev.

The measure was released by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by the state agency Interfax.

Mizintsev will be “responsible for the armed forces’ material and technical supplies” while Russia is in the midst of the mobilization campaign, the note says, adding that “Bulgakov has been transferred to a new post”.

According to Ukrainian media, Mizintsev was nicknamed “the butcher of Mariupol” for the devastating attacks on the Ukrainian city and brutal behavior towards the civilian population during the offensive. The general has even been hit by Western sanctions in recent months. (ANSA).