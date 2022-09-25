Royal family displays Elizabeth II’s tomb alongside her husband and parents

The British royal family released in the official profile, this afternoon, the first image of the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on the 8th of this month, aged 96, and was buried last Monday (19).

The monarch was buried alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents Elizabeth the Queen Mother and King George VI at the King George Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. A black marble headstone on the floor shows the names of the four, as well as their birth and death dates.

“A photograph was released today of the headstone now installed in the Memorial Chapel of King George VI, following the burial of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The Memorial Chapel of King George VI is located inside St George’s Chapel, Windsor,” the royal family said. .

After five days of public wake at Westminster Hall in London, Queen Elizabeth II was buried last Monday (19), concluding the long process of mourning since the death of the monarch.

During the day, two funerals took place. The first, at Westminster Abbey, had around 2,000 guests and ended around 12:00 pm London time. In addition to the British royal family, the heads of state of the countries with which the United Kingdom maintains diplomatic relations – including President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –, members of other European royal families and public servants were also present.

The second, more reserved, took place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony started around 4pm and lasted about an hour. The royal jewels were removed from the top of the coffin, which was lowered to the Chapel’s crypt at the end of the Mass.

A mass was celebrated in St George’s Chapel and at 7:30 pm London (3:30 pm GMT), the queen was buried next to her husband Philip and her parents.

Details were not released, but Buckingham Palace described the ceremony as a “deeply personal family moment”.