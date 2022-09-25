Russian Foreign Minister Attacks US in UN Speech | World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday. For about 23 minutes, he attacked the US, the European Union and said that the West tells lies about the situation in Ukraine.

Lavrov began his speech by saying that “we are in a dramatic moment”. He accused “lies told by the West” of hampering dialogue and trust in institutions and international law. And he went on to attack the US and the European Union, which, according to him, “are afraid of losing their hegemony”.

“The US and its allies want to put an end to the march of history. They said they won the Cold War and called themselves God’s envoys to Earth, as if they had no obligations, only the sacred right to act with total impunity against any State”, said Lavrov.

The Russian diplomat also criticized NATO’s expansion towards Asia and called for an end to US and European economic sanctions. Lavrov also again accused Ukraine of supporting neo-Nazi groups.

During the speech, Lavrov supported the candidacy of Brazil and India for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. He stated that both are key countries in international politics.

Russia also announced on Saturday (24) the replacement of its highest military commander for logistical issues. In addition, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that toughens the penalty for soldiers who refuse to fight. The announcements come as the Russian army encounters difficulties in Ukraine, especially in areas of the country’s eastern region.

The new law signed by Putin on Saturday says Russian soldiers who refuse to fight, defect, disobey or surrender to the enemy can now face imprisonment of up to 10 years, the AFP news agency reported.

Last Wednesday (21), the Russian president announced the call of about 300,000 reservists to fight on the fronts, in reaction to the blitz of Ukrainian forces that recovered important territories in the east of the country.

The Kremlin’s decision was the cause of internal demonstrations, which were repressed with thousands of arrests. Demand for flights abroad has also increased considerably, as has a long line of cars on the Russian-Georgia border. According to information from the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the wait to complete the crossing could last up to 20 hours.

During the speech in which he mobilized his troops, Putin also hinted at the possibility of using Russian nuclear weapons.