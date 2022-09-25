Santos holders lose training game against under-20 team

Santos organized a training game this Saturday morning (24), at CT Rei Pelé, between the professional cast and the Under-20 team from Peixe. Meninos da Vila won 2-1, with goals from Victor Michell and Bolivian Enzo Monteiros.

The game was already a preparation for the duel against Athletico-PR, next Tuesday (27), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. In Lucas Barbosa’s vacancy, midfielder Carlos Sánchez started and scored the goal for the professionals.

In the attack, Ângelo replaced Soteldo and Luan started in place of Lucas Braga. In the defensive sector, the right-back Nathan won the place of Madson and started among the holders.

Throughout the match, coach Orlando Ribeiro made some changes, such as the entry of Gabriel Carabajal in place of Sánchez. In Luan’s spot, several tests were carried out with the returns of Lucas Barbosa and Luca Braga.

Alvinegro Praiano started the training game with the following lineup: João Paulo; Nathan, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonathan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Sánchez; Luan, Marcos Leonardo and Angelo.

In 11th place in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, Santos lost the last three matches, against Goiás, Ceará and Palmeiras. The last time the Fish suffered three defeats in a row took place between late August and early September last season.

You Tickets for the match against Hurricane are already on sale.