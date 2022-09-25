See signs of testicular cancer, which Only Fans model noticed in client – 09/24/2022

A former assistant at a doctor’s office, a model from adult content site Onlyfans helped one of her clients identify testicular cancer. Britain’s Belle Grace encouraged the man to have a check-up after noticing that one of his previously “normal-sized” testicles was swollen, according to information in the British newspaper. daily mail.
Enlargement or reduction in testicle size is, in fact, one of the main symptoms of male sex gland cancer. It is a tumor that mainly affects sexually active people, causing great psychological, emotional and social impact. If identified early, however, it is easily curable and has a low mortality rate.
Belle Grace’s client was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of testicular cancer, but thanks to the model’s alert, the diagnosis came before the disease spread. “I have no words to thank Belle for encouraging me to make an appointment with the doctor. Honestly no I thought that something was wrong,” said the man, who preferred to remain anonymous.
According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), testicular tumors account for 5% of all cancer cases among men. Although rare, the disease is a cause for concern, as the highest incidence is in people of working age — between 15 and 50 years.
At this stage, there is a chance of being confused, or even masked, by orchiepididymitis (inflammation of the testicles) and epididymis (channels located behind the testicles and which collect and carry sperm), usually sexually transmitted.
Regular self-examination, periodic check-ups, and identification of symptoms in young people can lead to an early diagnosis of testicular cancer.
What are the main symptoms of testicular cancer?
Also called the male gonads, the testes are part of the male reproductive system. These glands are located in the scrotum, behind the penis and outside the abdominal cavity.
Its two main functions are to produce male hormones, such as testosterone, and to produce sperm, which is needed to fertilize a female egg and initiate a possible pregnancy.
Be aware of the main symptoms of testicular cancer:
- Appearance of a hard lump, which may be followed by induration;
- Enlargement or reduction in the size of the testicles;
- Pain below the abdomen;
- Blood in the urine;
- Sensitivity in the nipples;
- Loss of sexual desire;
- Growth of facial and body hair in very young boys;
- Backache.
The appearance of any sign requires a consultation with the urologist, who can refer you to the oncologist.
How does the treatment for testicular cancer work?
The therapeutic approach is defined on a case-by-case basis. Surgery, called an orchiectomy, is done to remove the testicle with an incision in the groin. At this time, tissue samples are examined to determine the stage of the cancer.
Testicular tumors of the seminoma type (the most common) are treated with surgery, often associated with radiotherapy or chemotherapy depending on the stage (discovery stage of the disease).
*With information from Inca and a report published on 12/09/2021.