See signs of testicular cancer, which Only Fans model noticed in client – 09/24/2022

A former assistant at a doctor’s office, a model from adult content site Onlyfans helped one of her clients identify testicular cancer. Britain’s Belle Grace encouraged the man to have a check-up after noticing that one of his previously “normal-sized” testicles was swollen, according to information in the British newspaper. daily mail.

Enlargement or reduction in testicle size is, in fact, one of the main symptoms of male sex gland cancer. It is a tumor that mainly affects sexually active people, causing great psychological, emotional and social impact. If identified early, however, it is easily curable and has a low mortality rate.

Belle Grace’s client was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of testicular cancer, but thanks to the model’s alert, the diagnosis came before the disease spread. “I have no words to thank Belle for encouraging me to make an appointment with the doctor. Honestly no I thought that something was wrong,” said the man, who preferred to remain anonymous.

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), testicular tumors account for 5% of all cancer cases among men. Although rare, the disease is a cause for concern, as the highest incidence is in people of working age — between 15 and 50 years.