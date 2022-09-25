See the list of the Best Airlines in the World 2022

THE skytrax revealed the result of World Airline Awards 2022! 🏆 The awards establish a ranking of the best companies in the world in various categories. The survey ran for 12 months (September 2021 to August 2022), in which travelers from around the world voted to determine the companies winning the award. LATAM and Azul stood out in the rankings of airlines in South America.

Best airlines in the world

The most highly rated company among passengers was Qatar Airways and earned 2022 Airline of the Year. Followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates, in a survey that included more than 350 airlines.

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Qantas Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Korean Air Swiss Int’l Air Lines

LATAM and Azul were featured in South America

The Chilean-Brazilian LATAM and the Brazilian Azul were highlighted in the ranking of Best Airlines in South America, ranking 1st and 2nd, respectively. Another Brazilian company, GOL also appeared on the list, ranking 9th.

Best airlines in South America

LATAM Blue SKY Airline JetSMART Avianca EasyFly Aerolineas Argentinas Viva Air GOL Linhas Aéreas StarPeru

Azul is awarded in the segment of regional airlines

Azul appeared in two other rankings: Best Regional Companies in the World and Best Regional Companies in South Americaranking 5th and 1st, respectively.

For the World Airline Awards, regional airlines are defined as full-service carriers operating primarily domestic and/or international flights of up to approximately 6 hours. While some regional airlines may operate a small number of longer flights, the primary market for this airline classification is short/medium haul routes.

Best regional companies in the world

Bangkok Airways Aegean Airlines WestJet jetBlue Airways Blue Azerbaijan Airlines Alaska Airlines Royal Air Maroc Rex Airlines Air Malta

Best regional companies in South America

Blue StarPeru SATENA conviasa Avior Airlines

North America’s Best Companies

In North America, LATAM partner Delta Air Lines took the award for Best Company in North Americafollowed by Southwest and WestJet.

North America’s Best Companies

Delta southwest WestJet jetBlue Airways Air Canada Alaska Airlines United Airlines Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines Air Transat

Best low cost airlines

Skytrax also evaluated low-cost carriers, the so-called low-cost carriers. In this regard, AirAsia was elected the Best Low Cost Airline in the World.

Best low-cost airlines in the world

AirAsia Scoot Airlines Southwest Airlines Ryanair Indigo Vueling Airlines EasyJet jet2.com Jetstar Airways flynas

Ryanair received the award for Best Low Cost Airline Europeone of the airlines markets low cost most competitive on the planet.

Best low-cost airlines in Europe

Ryanair Vueling Airlines EasyJet jet2.com Eurowings airBaltic Norwegian Wizz Air LEVEL Pegasus Airlines

Best cabins in the world

In addition to the overall award, Qatar Airways also received the awards for Best Business Class in the World, Best Business Class Seat in the World and Best Airline in the Middle East and Best Business Class Catering.

The runner-up overall, Singapore Airlines, received awards from Best First Class in the World, Best Airline in Asia and World’s Best First Class Seat. Check out the ranking of the best First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy cabins in the world below:

Best First Class cabins

Singapore Airlines Emirates SWISS International Air Lines Air France ANA All Nippon Airways lufthansa Japan Airlines Qatar Airways British Airways Korean Air

Best Business Class cabins

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Emirates Etihad Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Qantas Airways Japan Airlines Delta Air Lines Virgin Atlantic

Best Premium Economy cabins

Virgin Atlantic Singapore Airlines Qantas Airways Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Air France Air New Zealand lufthansa British Airways Delta Air Lines

Best Economy Class cabins

Emirates Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Japan Airlines Qantas Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Turkish Airlines Air France Virgin Atlantic

In addition to the requirements present in the company’s aircraft, Qatar Airways also received recognition on the ground, for its luxurious lounge Al Mourjan Lounge, which was elected the Best Business Class Lounge in the World.

Cleaning and cabin crew awards

In addition to the airline and class awards, Skytrax also released the top-10 of the cleanest companies with the best cabin crew in the world.

Singapore Airlines, runner-up in the overall survey, won the top award for Best Cabin Crew in the World. ANA received the award for Best Airport Service in the World it’s from Cleanest Airline in the World. See below:

Cleanest airlines in the world

ANA All Nippon Airways Singapore Airlines Japan Airlines Qatar Airways Hainan Airlines Asiana Airlines Korean Air China Airlines Fiji Airways Cathay Pacific

Best cabin crew in the world

Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Indonesian Garuda Thai Airways Japan Airlines Qatar Airways Hainan Airlines Asiana Airlines EVA Air Cathay Pacific

other awards

Other airlines have also received individual awards, such as Gulf Air, which won the World’s Most Improved Airline – an award that reflects the quality improvement of an airline as a whole, evaluating an airline’s change in the global ranking and its performance improvements in different categories.

What did you think of the 2022 Skytrax rankings?

To see the detailed results of all the categories evaluated, visit the institution’s website.