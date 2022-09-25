The end of Tenório after the rape of Alcides that literature offers

Advertising Could not load ad

in the next week of wetland, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will rape Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). The pawn will be very shaken after being a victim of abuse and will think about breaking up with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) for not feeling like a man anymore.

With the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), Alcides will hit Tenório with a spear and leave the bad guy seriously injured. In the form of an anaconda, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will drag Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) into the water, ending up killing the villain.

A similar situation occurs in the book A Color Defect (2006), a novel by Ana Maria Gonçalves that has already become a national classic. The narrative tells the story of Kehinde, who arrives in Brazil as a child by means of a slave ship and is enslaved after being bought.

At a certain point in the narrative, the protagonist gets involved with one of the enslaved people who lives on the same farm as her. The owner, upon learning of the situation, decides to rape the man through anal sex. Sometime later, the villain’s penis starts to rot in such a way that no one can stay in the same room with him. The man languishes in bed for having caught some disease after the abuse and dies.