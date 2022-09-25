The science behind the controversial pizza flavor that divides the world – 9/24/2022

In the 1960s, a Canadian chef created a pizza topping that went around the world. Why is she so adored by some and hated by others?

Don’t thank Hawaii — or don’t blame the archipelago, depending on your point of view. The man popularly credited with inventing the Hawaiian pizza—ham and pineapple pizza—was not born in Hawaii. And, in fact, not even in Italy.

Sam Panopoulos was a Greek immigrant living in Canada. He and his brothers owned a restaurant in Chatham, Ontario.

Panopoulos had recently visited the Italian city of Naples — where pizza was born — and brought with him the inspiration to add the Italian dish to his restaurant’s hamburger and pancake menu. But what would you put on the cover?

Panopoulos went beyond traditional toppings at the time, such as mushrooms and pepperoni, and sought inspiration south of the border — in this case, in the bittersweet flavors characteristic of Chinese cuisine served in the United States. This is how, over a pizza base of cheese and tomato sauce, he spread pineapple in syrup and slices of ham, perhaps influenced by the mixture of sweet and savory flavors of Chinese dishes containing pork and pineapple.

Thus was born a classic dish—or a culinary crime, depending on which side you’re on in the controversy between who loves and who hates this combination.

Few foods cause arguments as dramatic as Hawaiian pizza. In many parts of the UK, USA, Asia, Australia and also Brazil, pizzeria menus often include this variety.

But in Italy, the combination repulses many people — and has already spawned disputes between world leaders and diplomatic interventions!

But why all this controversy?

‘Layers of flavors’

“I guess you could call it fusion cuisine [a combinação de cozinhas de diferentes origens], before this expression became popular. And, of course, the sweet taste is most appreciated, so it’s easy to succeed in that sense,” says Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist who studies how our different senses affect our food experience at the University of Oxford in the UK.

The combination of processed ham and pineapple created by Panopoulos coincided with the publication of Tropical Recipe Book (“Tropical cookbook”) by Australian processed food company Golden Circle. She was—surprise! — a major producer of pineapple in syrup, and the cover of the book shows pineapple rings adorning a cooked ham.

A decade earlier, a cook in Germany had featured a delicacy called Hawaii Toast on national TV, which consisted of a pineapple ring, cooked ham and slices of cheese, prepared on the grill.

In fact, Hawaiian Toast may have been a German reimagining of spamwich — the grilled ham and pineapple sandwich taken by American soldiers deployed to former West Germany after World War II. All combining the characteristic sweet flavor of pineapple in syrup with the salty slices of processed pork.

Of course, pork and pineapple isn’t the only meat and fruit combination in the world’s cuisine. In France, ducks are served with sweet orange sauce. Iranian pilaf mixes lamb meat and pomegranates. And Thanksgiving dinners in the US wouldn’t be the same without the traditional turkey and cranberry sauce.

The German Hawaiian Toast Recipe – with melted cheese, ham and pineapple – can be considered a precursor to Hawaiian pizza Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But why do these mixtures work? The recent explosion of salted caramel candy shows us that mixing salty and sweet flavors often works well. It creates something known as “flavor layers”.

These layers make the brain react with positive signals, by detecting the combination of sugar (which is fuel, in the form of carbohydrates) and salt, which is vital for the body’s functions.

And pineapple certainly makes the meal that much sweeter. Sugar makes up about 12% to 15% of the fruit — mostly sucrose, but also glucose and fructose.

But pineapple is also acidic, with a pH of 3-4 depending on the variety. In comparison, lemon juice has a pH of 2-3. And, in the same way that it happens with the cola soda? which is also acidic, with a pH of 2-3 ?, the sugar compensates for the acidity of the pineapple and its flavor becomes palatable and even pleasant.

But some people are more sensitive to certain flavors than others. Genetic factors are believed to influence our taste for sour flavors. And scientists have also found that people who have variants of a specific gene called TAS2R38 may be more or less sensitive to bitter compounds.

Likewise, our taste for sweet flavors is also influenced by genes and can affect how much sweet food we eat. Perhaps genes are responsible for determining whether or not someone likes pineapple on pizza—and that makes even more sense when we look at what happens when pineapples are cooked.

The chemistry of heating

“A lot of chemical reactions take place when pineapples are heated because they contain a lot of sugars and organic acids,” says Zhimin Xu, a food scientist who studies the volatile chemicals that influence food taste at the Agricultural Center at Louisiana State University in Baton. Rouge, USA.

Xu and his colleagues studied exactly what happens to pineapples when the fruit is cooked at different temperatures.

The recipe’s popularity probably stems from the contrast between the salty ham and the sweet taste of pineapple in syrup. Image: Getty Images

“Under mild heating temperatures, the fruit aroma is quickly released, but its intensity becomes less and less with increasing time and temperature, while the bread aroma increases during heating,” he says. “Heated pineapple also tastes less sweet and sour compared to freshly cut pineapple.”

But it’s when the pineapple is heated to high temperatures that everything starts to get interesting.

Most frozen pizzas, bought at the supermarket and baked in a home oven, spend 10-20 minutes at temperatures of 200 to 220 °C. But in the wood-fired oven of pizzerias, the temperature can exceed 500 °C and the pizza needs less than two minutes to bake.

Xu and his colleagues concluded that at temperatures between 200 and 225 °C, the balance of volatile compounds — those that turn to steam quickly at room temperature and often provide the odors and flavors of food — begins to shift dramatically.

First, the amount of a compound called ethyl acetate — which gives pineapples its fruity aroma — drops considerably at higher temperatures. Meanwhile, levels of a compound called furfural — which provides bread and almond flavor — increase dramatically. And while some people might find this tempting, the bitter taste of almonds adds to the polarization of opinions.

On the other hand, at the highest temperature tested, the sweet caramel compound 5-methyl furfural becomes the second most dominant after furfural, which helps to increase the sweetness relative to the fruity aroma of fresh pineapple. Xu imagines that this sweeter taste of the fruit as it cooks may be the reason so many people have strong feelings about its inclusion in pizza.

Maybe some people don’t like the sweet taste of pineapple when it mixes with salty pizza ingredients like ham, sausage and cheese.”

“But some people might like the bittersweet taste to balance out the saltiness of the pizza. Some pizza ingredients, especially frozen pizzas, are much saltier than before, so sweet ingredients on pizza can neutralize the salty taste. Maybe they have opened the door to the popularity of pineapple topping pizzas.”

But their research also launches another interesting finding. Among the compounds that increase in quantity in heated pineapple are 2-methylbutanal and 3-methylbutanal. They provide a distinct nutty flavor to the food.

The sweet taste of pineapple is often used to offset the salt in cured ham. Image: Getty Images

And these two compounds are also found in a very important ingredient used in pizza: cheese. They are most common in cheeses like cheddar, but can also be found in mozzarella.

This brings us to another fascinating theory, proposed by a group of data scientists in 2011.

After analyzing ingredient combinations in common recipes from around the world, they created a flavor network by bringing together foods with similar aroma compounds. And they concluded that in Western cuisine, there is a tendency to combine ingredients that contain the same aroma compounds, while East Asian cuisine tends to use ingredients with fewer compounds in common.

Acidic and astringent flavors are commonly used in the kitchen to cleanse the palate between dishes, largely because they eliminate oil and grease.

A team of French and American researchers found that repeatedly alternating samples of astringent drinks and fatty foods helps to reduce the overall feeling of fat and bitterness that would be experienced when drinking water or without alternating portions.

So it’s possible that the acidity of the pineapple provides regular cleansing of the palate between mouthfuls, helping to make the next forkful of pasta, tomato and cheese taste even tastier.

But most of the pineapple used in pizza comes from cans in syrup, not freshly cut fruit. So what would its impact on flavor be?

‘If I could, I would forbid’

The dispute between who loves and who hates ham and pineapple has caused a diplomatic controversy, of course not entirely serious.

In 2017, Iceland’s President Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson told an audience of schoolchildren that he was so opposed to pineapple on pizza that he would, if he could, ban it in the country. He even posted a statement on Facebook clarifying his stance on pineapples in general and their inclusion in pizza specifically.

And none other than the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, reacted on Twitter: “I publicly defend this delicious creation of southwestern Ontario”. Jóhannesson later softened his stance, admitting in 2018 that he had “gone too far”.

Sam Panopoulos had no idea of ​​the controversy he had created.