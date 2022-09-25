These are the forbidden foods on Princess Kate Middleton’s diet

At the Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales and her partner, Prince William, usually live in luxury. Its dishes are prepared by expert chefs who know very well the tastes of royalty.

See too: With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what will be the fortune of King Charles III?

However, the power supply is not always Kate Middleton it was so light, but the adaptation needed to be made to follow the orders of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A well-regulated diet

To stay slim, she needs to control her calorie consumption and avoid processed products as much as possible. The beauty standard is clear and even with the experience of motherhood, she managed to achieve the ideal weight. However, above aesthetics is health, a priority for the wife of the successor to the English throne, who reached her 40s young and ready to assume her responsibilities.

Preference for fresh vegetables

Raw fruits and vegetables are the mainstay of Kate Middleton’s diet, especially in the morning. In this case, any dairy should be dispensed with and there are no substitutes for milk such as plant-based options. matcha, broths, green juice and vegetables complete the breakfast feast, in which the carbohydrate of white flours is also left out.

Special care with protein

The princess avoids eating meat during lunch, despite not being a vegetarian and usually makes this meal a special moment, betting on her favorite dishes. Among the guaranteed preparations are ceviche, tabbouleh, curry, salads and sushi, one of the prince’s favourites. Seafood can only be purchased at special times and with reinforced quality control, as they carry the risk of intoxication.

Despite the wealth, it seems that Kate’s food is not very secret and is based on salads and a classic menu that brings together flavors from different countries. Accustomed to eating balanced portions, it seems that the future queen consort was adapting to the tastes stimulated by palatial cuisine.

