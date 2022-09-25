Tiago surprises Deolane and delivers flower to peoa

This morning on “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), while taking care of the cow, Deolane was surprised: she came across Tiago kneeling and handing her a flower.

“What is it, Tiago?”, said the lawyer when she saw him kneeling. The ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother started to laugh: “Oh, how crazy I am”.

Thomaz and Lucas passed by the pair and the peon said: “As you are from our group, I have to talk, right. Tiago kneeling giving me flower”. “It’s a joke, man,” said Tiago.

Earlier, Deolane told the model that he spent yesterday’s party declaring himself to her.

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”.

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

1 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality Playback / Playplus two / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show Playback / Playplus 3 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show Playback / Playplus 4 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look Playback / Playplus 5 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show Playback / Playplus 6 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program Playback / Playplus 7 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a ‘not-so-basic little black dress’ on the show Playback / Playplus 8 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program Playback / Playplus 9 / 9 A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show Playback / Playplus

Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’