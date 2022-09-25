Tips to identify a scam and not lose money

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

New financial scams arise all the time, such as the fake boleto or the fake call center, among others. But, to help you not fall into a hole and not lose money, we separate 3 tips to protect you. Check out!

How to identify a scam?

There are clues that can help you identify a financial scam and avoid losing your money. Check out the characteristics that every scam has in common!

1 – Too good

Most financial scams are often too good to be true. Unrealistic values ​​and proposals can deceive many people who are in financial trouble.

Before you start getting carried away with the magical proposition, analyze the situation. Is it really possible for them to double the amount invested in 24 hours? How will they pay you a minimum wage a day to watch ads?

In times of crisis, it is normal for financial scams to become more frequent. The scammers take advantage of the moment of fragility to make victims, promising miraculous solutions to debts.

2nd – Sense of urgency

The sense of urgency is one of the traits most used by scammers. The response of a job opening with an astronomical salary to an application you don’t even remember making or a message from a “relative” asking to borrow money are two examples of financial scams that often happen.

So, analyze the situation and see if the data is really true. Do not fill out forms or make transfers without being sure that the process is 100% reliable.

3rd – Too much data

Another way often used by scammers to take your money is through bank details. Therefore, always be suspicious of messages or calls from the “bank” asking for the password for your accounts, cards or applications.

Financial institutions do not need this type of data. They are personal and should not be shared with anyone.

It is worth remembering that this type of scam can also happen through apps. When installing any program on your phone, think carefully before clicking “allow” on certain requests, such as call history, contacts, image gallery and location, among other things.

