Toyota closes factory in Russia and puts it up for sale

Toyota will close its factory in St. Petersburg, Russia, due to the shortage of semiconductors and also due to sanctions imposed on the country.

The Japanese automaker plans to sell its assets in Russia, as the plant has not produced since March, when the US, European Union and their allies, including Japan, imposed sanctions against the country.

With the War in Ukraine, Russia became an unsustainable place for American, European and Japanese manufacturers, given the impossibility of importing parts, as well as receiving or sending money.

With no imports since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Toyota only made a loss in the operation, which, however, kept the production line ready for resumption when conditions were right.

However, now Toyota has no prospect of resuming production in Russia and so the factory will be put up for sale.

A spokesperson for Toyota Europe said: “If sold, the factory will not build rebranded versions of the Camry and RAV4.”

This indicates that Toyota will not make any kind of agreement that will keep parts and components of these two models in production.

In Russia, Toyota has 2,350 employees, with 450 in Moscow managing the operation.

Toyota further revealed: “We believe that around 2,000 people will leave Toyota in Russia.”

Despite the layoffs, Toyota will maintain a framework for importing and distributing parts to serve its customers in the country.

With a 97% drop in August, Toyota sold just 221 cars in the Russian market, where the St. Petersburg plant has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

In 2021, Toyota produced just over 80,000 cars in Russia, being one of the foreign players with the lowest production volume.

In addition to Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan also ended production in Russia, where Renault officially exited after closing the Moscow plant and withdrawing from AvtoVAZ’s control.

[Fonte: Reuters]