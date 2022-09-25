Toyota closes factory in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and puts it up for sale

After spending the last five months without producing cars in Russia, Toyota announced the closure of the St. Petersburg plant. The strike began in March, when the United States, Europe and Japan imposed sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s country, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the automaker has been unable to import components for the assembly of the Camry and RAV4 models, which were produced locally.

In addition to not being able to import parts and engines, Toyota was prevented from making financial transactions in dollars, euros and yen, having its Russian operation “frozen”. Another factor that aggravated the situation was the shortage of electronic chips, a global problem that persists and should only be solved from the second half of 2023. For all this, Toyota decided to end production in the country, and will put its factory at sale.

However, the Japanese will not allow the future buyer of the St. Petersburg plant to produce models of the brand. As a Toyota spokesperson stated, “If sold, the factory will not build rebranded versions of the Camry and RAV4.” Thus, the manufacturer will only sell the installations, without the tooling and patents. With the decision, the automaker will become an importer, like Ford and Mercedes-Benz in Brazil.

Disclosure / Toyota

Restructuring

Toyota employs about 2,350 people in Russia, and the plant closure will naturally force a cut in staff. The automaker’s estimate is that around 2,000 professionals will leave the company in the restructuring process. However, the brand should keep part of the 450 employees who stay in the office in the capital Moscow, as it will maintain dealerships, supply parts and services to customers.

In the statement, Toyota reinforces that it will provide guarantees and all kinds of support to employees who leave the company. As we told in Jornal do Carro, this evasion of Russian manufacturers already appears on vehicle license plates in the country. In August, for example, the Japanese brand delivered only 221 cars, which represents a 97% drop in sales. However, in 2021 Toyota sold 80,000 cars in Russia.

The Japanese is one of the foreign brands with the lowest volume in the country. The St. Petersburg plant has an annual capacity of 100,000 units. But the war in Ukraine has lasted more than six months and still seems far from an end. In addition to Toyota, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Volkswagen have closed their factories in Russian territory. Renault even sold its stake in Avtovaz, a local automaker that produces Lada cars.

