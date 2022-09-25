Troop-occupied regions of Ukraine vote for annexation to Russia

posted on 09/24/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

It happened in southern Ukraine, according to a journalist from the country. “My family has just been forced to vote at gunpoint in a fanciful ‘referendum’. They come to your house, you have to choose the option to be annexed to Russia, while gunmen watch you,” he said. Until next Tuesday, authorities loyal to the Russian occupation forces in Donetsk and Luhansk (east) and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (south) will hold popular consultations to decide on the annexation of these territories to Russia.

US President Joe Biden has warned that the US “will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than Ukraine”. He also called the referendums a “farce” and “a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force, a blatant violation of international law”. It warned: “We will work with our allies and partners to impose rapid and severe additional economic costs on Russia.” Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to condemn what he called “pseudoreferendums”.

On the first day of the consultations, videos posted on social media showed Russian soldiers knocking from door to door to pick up Ukrainian citizens at home. In other images, the military accompany teams with voting material. “We hope that after the referendum, they will stop bombing us and we will have peace and order,” Vladimir Shutov, from the Lugansk region, who went to vote for the Donetsk representation in Moscow, told Agence France-Presse.

The leaders of the G7 – a group of the seven largest economies in the world (USA, Germany, France, UK, Canada and Japan) – said: “We will never recognize these referendums, which appear to be a step towards annexation, and we will never recognize this supposed annexation. if it happens”. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) repudiated, “in the strongest possible terms”, the so-called referendums to annex Ukrainian regions partially controlled by the Russian army to Russia. “No territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force should be recognized as legal. The allies do not and will never recognize Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea,” warned the Western alliance, which denounced a further escalation in the illegal war.

under sight

A professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran told the Courier that the “pseudo-referendums” take place at Russian gunpoint and have no legal consequence. “This is a parody. People vote at home, on the streets, through the internet. There is no registration or electoral commission. Some people use Russian passports,” he criticized. For the expert, when holding the popular consultation, Putin shoots himself in the foot. “From now on, Russia recognizes itself as an aggressor country, which wants to annex Ukrainian territory. Before, Moscow denied its full control over the so-called ‘puppet republics’. The annexations pave the way to legally prosecute Russia under international law.” , commented.

Haran accused Putin of “cynicism” in using nuclear blackmail. “He wants to declare Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as part of Russia, so that these regions are not attacked by Ukrainian forces, at the risk of the Kremlin resorting to tactical atomic weapons. However, if this arsenal is used, the Ukrainian counteroffensive will not stop,” said the professor, who visited the trenches and talked to soldiers.

Anton Suslov — an analyst at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev — reminded the report that, in democratic societies, referendums should presuppose a democratic process and freedom of choice. “These ‘referendums’ in the occupied territories are just a propaganda cliché. The occupation administrations declare that the results will portray the opinion of all citizens of the respective regions. This is not true. Hundreds of thousands of people who do not support Russian ambitions are forced to flee,” he said. He bets Russia will use the result to legitimize its status in those areas and justify additional military activities. “On the first day of the ‘referendum’, there was no room for free choice. At least one armed soldier visited voters in their homes. There is no free choice under a gun.”

Investigation

Also yesterday, the United Nations (UN) commission of inquiry reported that “war crimes” had been committed in the country since February 24, the beginning of the Russian invasion. Eik Mose, president of the body, pointed to Russian bombings of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture and ill-treatment and sexual violence. Rape cases involve victims between the ages of 4 and 82. Investigators visited 27 cities and questioned 150 people who had allegedly suffered violence. In Izyum (northeast), the exhumation of 447 bodies in a mass grave revealed “signs of torture” on at least 30 corpses. Some had their genitals amputated.

The mobilization of 300,000 reservists announced by President Vladimir Putin comes up against the fear of death at the front. Many Russians have fled to former Soviet republics, for not requiring visas, and to Finland, which has “significantly” limited the entry of Russian citizens into its territory.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, warned on Twitter that his country “will not grant asylum to those who simply evade responsibility”. “The Russians must stay and fight. Against Putin,” he said.

Some young Russians are threatening to resort to desperate actions to escape military draft. “I will break my arm, my leg, I will go to prison, anything to avoid this whole thing,” a Kaliningrad resident told British broadcaster BBC. Last Wednesday, hours after Putin’s speech, the search engine Google registered a significant increase in the number of searches for the term “How to break your arm” in Russia.

the marks of war

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted yesterday two images of soldier Mykhailo Dianov. One of the photos was taken before the soldier was captured by Russian forces (E). The other record dates from after his release (D). “Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the lucky ones: unlike some of his fellow prisoners of war, he survived Russian captivity. This is how Russia ‘adheres’ to the Geneva Conventions. This is how Russia continues the shameful legacy of the Nazis”, states the text on the official Twitter profile.





Mikhailo Dianonov, soldier of Ukraine, before being captured

(photo: Defense of Ukraine/Twitter)



