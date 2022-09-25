TV Artist Bravely Struggles With Illness and Thought of Suicide

According to TV História, Franciely Freduzeski thought about taking her life after discovering illness

Franciely Freduzeski became known due to several works on Rede Globo, such as “O Clone”, “América” and “Zorra Total”. However, she has been away from the small screens since she discovered an illness and fight bravely against her.

This is fibromyalgia. According to TV História, the actress even thought about committing suicide because of her illness.

In 2018, the artist did her last work at Globo, in the soap opera “Orgulho e Paixão”. At the time, she began to have the first symptoms of the disease due to severe pain in her body.

Thus, Franciely Freduzeski sought help from doctors and was terrified to discover the syndrome that can cause pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, intestinal disorders, depression and anxiety.

Due to the limitations caused by the disease, the former Globo actress went into deep depression and even thought about taking her own life.

FRANCIELY FREDUZESKI TALKS ABOUT DISEASE

In 2018, Franciely Freduzeski gave an interview to “Quem” and talked about the change in her life.

“I thought about suicide many times. I didn’t accept how I was. I have always been extremely healthy, active. Out of nowhere, I found myself sick”said the artist, who continued:

“I ran in the sand, I was a gym rat, then I couldn’t walk my dogs. I felt very guilty, useless, a burden on people’s lives.”said the star.

DEPRESSION

Then, the former Globo artist stated that it is impossible to have the disease and not become depressed, once her life changes completely.

“People with fibromyalgia have depression. There’s no way to be happy feeling pain 24 hours. Your life is changing. You feel limited. You can’t do anything you used to do before.”confessed Franciely Freduzeski, who continued:

“Don’t work, don’t date, don’t have fun. Sometimes I get so bad that I can’t walk for 3 days. I can’t dance all night on the floor.” lamented the artist.