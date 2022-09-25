VALE-GÁS from the Federal Government is accepting new applications; know more

Despite the reduction in the price of cooking gas proposed by Petrobras this Thursday (22/09), the cylinder remains at high prices. This means that many Brazilians have to bend over backwards to pay for the product. In this way, the demand of families for the gas voucher has grown considerably.

Payment of the gas voucher

The gas voucher (as it is popularly called the Auxílio Gás), emerged in 2021 to minimize the expenses of the vulnerable population due to significant increases in cooking gas. Thus, at the beginning, the benefit consisted of installments of R$ 52 for families with registration, a value that corresponded to 50% of the 13 kg cylinder.

Currently, families will receive until December an amount of R$ 110, referring to the current average price of the cylinder. Payment, by the way, occurs every two months. That is, beneficiaries will have access to the last installments of the aid in October and December of this year.

The change in the value of the benefit occurred to further mitigate the impacts on the vulnerable population, as the price of gas continued to increase. With the latest reduction on Thursday, the second in a ten-day period, there is no word on a possible continuation of the program for next year. In this sense, if the benefit is maintained in 2023, it is likely that the value of the installments will return to 50%.

Who can receive the benefit?

In addition, to have access to the gas voucher, it is necessary to meet certain requirements, either to enroll in the program or to maintain the bimonthly payment. This means, therefore, that if there is an error in the family’s registration, the family loses the right to the value.

Families registered with CadÚnico, whose monthly family income does not exceed half of the minimum wage (R$ 606) can receive the gas voucher. In addition to these, families that have a member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are also entitled to the benefit. In this case, the citizen must prove through medical reports that he is not able to generate income for the maintenance of the family.

Apart from these cases, families that contain women victims of domestic violence can also have access to the social benefit.

