“We need a more midfield…” Eduardo Berizzo ‘detonates’ Vidal and Pulgar after the Chilean National Team’s defeat

O Flamengo has one of the best squads of the 21st century in Brazilian football, since it counts with players consecrated by the Club, such as Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol, and other world football stars who still seek to make their name with the Mengão shirt, as is the case with the Chilean Arturo Vidal. By the way, speaking of shirt 32 of Mais Querido, the midfielder did not have a good performance in the match between Chile and Morocco this Friday (23).

Out of the World Cup for the second consecutive edition, Chile even tried to work behind the scenes to inherit a possible exclusion from Ecuador, but will even be out of another world cup. However, it is worth noting that the current Chilean team has the most successful squad in its history. After playing in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Chile won the Copa América in 2015 and 2016.

That said, Arturo Vidal was present in all reported episodes. In the case of Pulgar, the midfielder was only present at the Copa América Centenario, in 2016. However, for a few years now, the Chilean squad is already being treated as aged, precisely because it still has the same players and has not had so much renovation. Even so, coach Eduardo Berizzo made the following statement after Chile’s defeat by Morocco:

“The course of the game was not favorable because our circulation was slow, we couldn’t find the spaces to pass the ball to our midfielders. In general, the rival’s organization prevented us from scoring goals, and it was difficult to thrive on the pitch.”, said the coach. In addition, Berrizo also commented on what will need to be improved for the next commitments:

“We need a more dynamic midfield, with clearer passes. Today, it cost us. We must insist on varying, looking for deep passes. We must continue working, finding formulas to improve”, highlighted the commander. Finally, Vidal and Pulgar were starters, but both left in the course of the game. While Pulgar was substituted at half-time, Vidal left in the last ten minutes.