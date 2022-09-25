What is compliance? Sormani and Facincani’s ESPN Layoffs Show Disney’s ‘Zero Tolerance’

Compliance is the name of fashion in the corporate world and is on the rise in Disney Group, owner of ESPN channels. The North American company showed that it takes the English term seriously, which basically refers to the area that values ​​compliance with internal processes and rules of relationship between employees. The goal is to ensure that problems don’t happen – at least more than once.

+ Sormani is fired from ESPN: see the movements of the sports press

The dismissals of Facincani and Sormani, two relevant names and known for strong opinions in sports programs, were not related to each other, despite having happened two days apart. Both situations were analyzed by Disney compliance.

O THROW! found that the departure from Facincani was due to a relationship problem with the channel’s production. The case was taken to higher levels and ended up culminating in the journalist’s dismissal.

Sormani was fired after a most serious allegation involving homophobia. The journalist would have made a joke of sexual connotation against an LGBTQIA+ employee in a bathroom at the station. There were witnesses to the episode and the employee took the complaint to HR.

+ Facincani is fired from ESPN: remember 10 controversies with the commentator



The two episodes showed that Disney’s compliance sector is strict. O L! heard from a source, who cited the expression ‘zero tolerance’ and that Disney values ​​equality and respect within its company, regardless of race, gender or social class. ESPN even has a specific department to hold recurring lectures and training on the topics.

And the example is confirmed by the attitude of the station this week. The strength of the journalists’ names, especially on ESPN’s social networks, where the cuts yield many comments of agreement and disagreement, was not enough to keep them in the company, even with the ESPN audience growth of 78% this year compared to 2021.

Facincani has already shown that he turned the page and created a YouTube channel where he commented on ESPN’s departure. Sormani has yet to comment on the case and the future of his career remains uncertain. The journalist was contacted by the L!but we still haven’t gotten a response.