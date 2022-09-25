“What madness”; Santos makes a decision on Luan’s future and Corinthians’ response stirs fans on the web

Corinthians still dreams of winning the Copa do Brasil title this season. The alvinegra team will face Flamengo in a few weeks to try to become champion. Outside the four lines, Luan’s name was one of the topics discussed in Timão throughout the year.

After not receiving opportunities at Corinthians and losing his space after the arrival of Yuri Alberto, the striker was loaned to Santos, until the end of this year, and would return in 2023 to Timão. However, according to the portal “Torcedores.com”, Peixe has changed its mind and wants to return the player earlier than agreed.

“Santos is trying to terminate the loan contract with striker Luan, 29 years old. However, Corinthians does not accept the end of the agreement before the agreed deadline. Torcedores.com found that Corinthians is not considering breaking the bond. And, protected by contract, the alvinegra board would need to agree with the return and accept it back before the end of the year, as Santos intends“, says the portal.

On the web, it didn’t take long for the news to fall like a bomb on Timão’s fans: “What a madness”, “It took you to stay”, “What a sad end to his career”, “What a phase, man. This guy became the king of America in 2017 (with Grêmio)”, said some of the netizens.

In the current season, the striker came on just three times to wear the Santos shirt and did not score any goals or assist. The agreement states that Santos must pay 20% of Luan’s monthly salary, which is around R$200,000 per month on the team’s payroll.