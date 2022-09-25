Where is Coca-Cola’s secret formula? Find it out!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Who doesn’t like a cold coconut after lunch, right? This soda became so popular that it became an indispensable drink in the daily lives of many people, which led many other companies to launch their own versions of the drink. However, despite the similarities, none comes close to the recipe of the original, which is kept very well guarded. Want to know where? Check it out below where is Coca-Cola’s secret formula.

Coca-Cola’s Popularity and Its Secret Formula

Sold in more than 200 countries around the world, Coca-Cola has become a symbol among soft drinks. In fact, it is so present in our daily lives that it has become the second most well-known term in the world, after the word “Ok”. In addition, around 1.7 billion servings of products provided by the company are consumed, which makes it the owner of the most valuable brands (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) on the planet.

The secret in a vault

With so much popularity, it’s almost impossible not to have someone wanting to copy your recipe. Because of this, it has been kept under lock and key since 1919, when the company was sold to a group of investors.

Annotated on paper, it was first placed in a safe at the Guaranty Bank in New York City. However, when some shares of Coca-Cola were sold by the bank that kept the formula, this relationship generated a lot of distrust among the brand’s executives.

Because of this, it was decided that she should return home. Thus, it ended up being transferred in 2011 to World of Coca-Cola, in Atlanta, United States. It is possible to make visits to the safe where it is kept and learn about the entire security scheme to keep it inside the company.

There are thousands of cameras, security guards and a theatrical show to make visitors more excited. For this reason, the safe where Coca-Cola’s secret formula is located is part of our list of 5 Fascinating Places No Tourists Can Enter.

