Without Soteldo, see how Orlando Ribeiro can climb the middle

After three straight defeats, Santos aims to recover in the Brasileirão Serie A against Athletico-PR, on Tuesday. The Pisces, however, will have an important drop. This is Yeferson Soteldo, who is called up to the Venezuelan national team.

Without the attacking midfielder, Orlando Ribeiro seeks alternatives to build the club’s midfield. It is worth remembering that the interim selected shirt 10 as a midfielder in the classic against Palmeiras, last Sunday.

options

One option for the coach is to return Carabajal as a starter. Hired on August 12, the Argentine had been an absolute starter with Lisca, but lost space with the interim. He went to the bench in the Clássico da Saudade and didn’t even enter during the match.

If shirt 5 is chosen, the team will once again have a formation already known by the fans: Camacho (the midfielder takes the place of the injured Rodrigo Fernández), Zanocelo and Carabajal.

Another alternative is to use Carlos Sánchez. The experienced midfielder returned in a 1-0 loss to Palmeiras, after more than a month out of action due to a left thigh injury. The Uruguayan had been frequently included in the starting 11 since the departure of Fabián Bustos, but had his streak interrupted by injury.

If you choose a more offensive team, Orlando Ribeiro can choose Luan as a point guard. The former Corinthians player adds up to just three games with the alvinegra shirt. In all of them he came off the bench. With shirt number 20 alongside Camacho and Zanocelo, the white-and-white team would gain more creative power.

Therefore, three players fight for Soteldo’s spot. The Santos coach still has three more training sessions to define which lineup will face Athletico-PR, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 21:00 (Brasília time) on Tuesday.