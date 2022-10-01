Acer announces Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost graphics card

Specification details will be released soon.

Even today (Friday, 30th) ACER announced through a post on its official Twitter account its model of the Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost graphics card. This and other models from partner brands of the A770 GPU will be released from the 12th of October.

“Introducing the all-new Intel Arc A770 GPU, which we dub the Predator BiFrost. Paving the way for an incredible new generation of gaming.” -Translation of the tweet

Very few details have been revealed.

Unfortunately, the announcement made by ACER basically didn’t have any details about the model besides the chip and also a little bit of the board design, but the account has already indicated that it should share more information soon through its official accounts and official website.

“Jarred: Is it 8GB or 16GB, what’s the TBP and what are the GPU and GDDR6 frequencies? Curious minds want to know!

Predator: Keep an eye on our pages for all the latest news and updates”

-Translation of tweets

We don’t have many details about this specific model yet, but we already know the configurations announced by Intel for the A770 chip. The chip has 32 Xe cores containing a total of 4096 shading units. There are variations with 8 GB and with 16 GB of GDDR6 memories on the 256-bit interface.

It is very likely that the Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost has a factory overclocked frequency, which has not yet had the announced value., but according to Intel’s official specifications, the chip operates at 2100 MHz. From the image announced, it is already possible to see that the power supply will be based on two connections of 8 pins each.

Via: Videocardz Source: Predator Gaming