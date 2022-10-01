Actress Giovanna Ewbank reveals she is demisexual: ‘You have to have feelings’

The actress talked about it on her podcast ‘Quem Pode, Pod’ alongside Fernanda Paes Leme

Giovanna said that she only has sex with people she has feelings for.



Giovanna Ewbank revealed that he identifies as a person demisexual. The term characterizes someone who only has sex with people for whom he feels affection. The statement was made during the most recent episode of the ‘Quem Pode, Pod’ podcast, which she presents alongside Fernanda Paes Leme. The friends received the influencers Álvaro Xaro and Rico Melquiades and one of the topics discussed was sex and relationships. During the conversation, Álvaro said that he only likes to have sex with people he is dating or for whom he has feelings. “I count the people I’ve had sex with on my fingers,” he said. Then Fernanda replied: “Giovanna too, there were five”. “The worst thing is that my mother used to say to me ‘daughter, you have to enjoy yourself, you have to go out’. Do you know what we are? How is it?”, asked Giovanna. “Demisexual,” replied the influencer. “Yeah, feeling. You have to have feelings to have sex with the person”, added the presenter, who is married to Bruno Gagliasso since 2010. Demisexuality falls within the spectrum of asexuality, a term that includes a total, partial or conditional lack of sexual attraction.

*With information from Estadão Content