Burkina Faso suffers second military coup in eight months | World

This Friday (28), the captain of the Burkina Faso army, Ibrahim Traore, deposed the military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, dissolving the government. This is the second blow to the West African country in eight months.

In a statement read on national television in the capital Ouagadougou, Traore said a group of officials who helped Damiba seize power in January had decided to remove their leader due to his inability to deal with the growing Islamist insurgency. Damiba had ousted former president Roch Kabore in January, in part for the same reason.

The Burkinabe constitution has been suspended and the transition charter dissolved, borders are closed indefinitely and all political and civil society activities are suspended. A curfew has been declared from 21:00 to 05:00 local time.

“Unfortunately, our common ideal was betrayed by our leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in whom we place all our trust. Indeed, the deterioration of the security situation that justified our action was relegated to the background in favor of unfortunate political adventures,” said official Kiswensida Farouk Aziz Sorgho, reading the statement on TV.

“Far from liberating the occupied territories, the once peaceful areas came under the control of armed terrorist groups. Our brave people have suffered enough and are still suffering,” Sorgho said.

“Given the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to reorient the transition to the security issue,” said the official.

According to the document, the former leader rejected the officers’ proposals to reorganize the army and maintained the military structure that led to the fall of the previous regime. “Damiba’s actions gradually convinced us that his ambitions were deviating from what we set out to do. We decided on this day to remove Damiba,” he said.

Country stakeholders will soon be invited to adopt a new transition charter and designate a new civilian or military president.

Burkina Faso has become the epicenter of violence carried out by groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State that began in neighboring Mali in 2012 and spread to other West African countries south of the Sahara Desert.

Since then, thousands of people have been killed in attacks on rural communities and millions have been forced to flee. This week, at least 11 soldiers died in an attack in northern Burkina Faso. Dozens of civilians are still missing.

Friday’s coup creates a difficult situation for the West African political bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has tried to persuade coup leaders in the region to return to civilian rule as soon as possible. The organization suspended the Burkinabé following the January coup, but has since agreed to a two-year transition back to democratic elections.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its unreserved opposition to any seizure or maintenance of power by unconstitutional means,” the organization said in a statement. “[Exigimos] scrupulous respect for the timetable already agreed with the Transitional Authorities for a return to constitutional order no later than 1 July 2024.”

Three other West and Central African countries have suffered coups in just over two years:

A group of Malian colonels led by Assimi Goita ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020. The coup followed anti-government protests in the capital, Bamako, and other regions, against deteriorating security, contested legislative elections and allegations of corruption.

At the time, under pressure from neighbors, the military junta agreed to cede power to a civilian-led interim government, which was tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition to democratic elections in February 2022.

Months later, however, the coup leaders clashed with the interim president, retired Colonel Bah Ndaw, and engineered a second coup in May 2021. Goita, who was then acting vice president, became president.

Goita’s government announced that it intended to delay elections by up to five years, prompting ECOWAS sanctions that crippled Mali’s already fragile economy. The bloc lifted some of the sanctions in July after the country’s military rulers proposed a two-year transition to democracy and published a new electoral law.

Chad’s army took power in April 2021 after President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield while visiting troops fighting rebels in the north of the country.

Under Chadian law, the speaker of parliament should have become president of the nation. However, a military council intervened and dissolved parliament stating that this would ensure stability.

Deby’s son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named interim president and tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition to elections. The transfer of power led to riots in the capital, N’Djamena, but the protests were contained by the military.

Special forces commander Colonel Mamady Doumbouya deposed President Alpha Conde in September 2021. A year earlier, Conde had changed the constitution to circumvent limits that would prevent him from running for a third term.

Protests raged in the capital, Conakry, and elsewhere, but Doumbouya became interim president and promised a transition to democratic elections within three years.