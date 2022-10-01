‘champion’: Cruzeiro athletes celebrate the Serie B title in the nets

photo: reproduction Luvannor popped champagne to celebrate Cruzeiro’s Serie B conquest Even without entering the field, Cruzeiro secured, this Friday (30), the anticipated title of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Gathered in small groups, the celestial players used social networks to broadcast the celebrations in lives.

At Luvannor’s home, defender Oliveira, midfielder Willian Oliveira and striker Rodolfo popped a champagne shouting “, champion”. British band Queen.



From home, forward Jaj also participated in the broadcast with his teammates to celebrate the title. Left-back Matheus Bidu, who was with his wife at home, opened another live in which he celebrated the Serie B trophy.

Lincoln and Edu, who were together, jumped into the pool at the former Flamengo player’s house and asked coach Paulo Pezzolano for a break this Saturday (October 1st). In another live, the duo celebrated the anticipated title of the Second Division. At one point in the broadcast, Edu allowed fans to participate in the video.

Alongside his family, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral published a video in which he sings the Cruzeiro anthem and celebrates the anticipated conquest. Right-back Rmulo published a photo, next to Cruzeiro shirts, in which he simulates a trophy being raised.

the title

Even without entering the field, the celestial team had the mathematical confirmation of the conquest thanks to the defeats of Grmio, vice-leader, and Bahia, third place.

With 71 points, Cruzeiro can no longer be reached in the classification. Days after confirming access to Serie A in 2023, Paulo Pezzolano’s team is now celebrating the title with 21 wins, eight draws and only three defeats. The overall performance after 32 rounds is 74%.

With the setback to Sampaio Corra by 2-1, in Maranho, Grmio stopped at 53 points. Although he can reach 71, Tricolor Gacho is not in a position to equal Raposa in the number of wins (21 to 14) in the final six rounds.

Bahia, in turn, lost 3-1 to Chapecoense at Arena Cond, in Chapec, and got 52 points. Thoms and Willian Popp’s goals for the Santa Catarina team ensured Cruzeiro’s conquest in Segundona.

cup game

With the title confirmed mathematically, Cruzeiro will be able to celebrate with its fans next Wednesday, starting at 9:30 pm, against Ituano, in Mineiro. More than 60,000 people are expected at Gigante da Pampulha for the champion’s party.

