Corinthians wins Joinville and takes advantage in the quarterfinals of the National Futsal League

Corinthians beat Joinville 4-3 on Friday night, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the National Futsal League (LNF). At Ginásio Wlamir Marques, Timão achieved victory with goals scored by Kaue, Allan, twice, and Deives.

With this result, Corinthians has the advantage in the knockout round, on October 15, in Santa Catarina. As there is no goal difference in the competition, the Parque São Jorge club advances in the event of a new win or draw.

Write it down – Corinthians’ next game is for State Futsal. Next Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, the team led by coach Deividy Hadson receives Praia Grande, again at Ginásio Wlamir Marques, in Parque São Jorge.

Escalation

Aiming at the advantage for the return confrontation, the alvinegro technician went to the field with maximum force. Thus, the team went to the court initially with Lucas Oliveira, Henrique, Tatinho, Allan and Deives.

Corinthians also had nine other players on the bench. They were: Vandeson, Lé, Lucas Martins, Baby, Levy, Canabarro, Yan, Vini and Kauê.

The game

First time

In a confrontation marked by strong emotions, Corinthians tried to surprise the visitors in the first seconds. In a collective play, Tatinho arrived with danger in the middle of the court and kicked hard for Jaime to make the defense.

At three minutes, it was Joinville’s turn to arrive aggressively, getting a penalty after Deives committed an infraction by blocking a submission with his hands. With class, Genaro got his foot on the ball, converted the charge and opened the scoring for the team from Santa Catarina.

After a series of fouls from both teams, Joinville tried to leave their second goal in the match. At the time, at six minutes, Léo sent a rocket from outside the area to the back line after goalkeeper Jaime saved.

Corinthians, however, did not feel the pressure and left everything the same when the pointer marked seven minutes of play. Timão’s tie was caused by a sprint and an assist from Levy to Kauê, who kicked with a beak at Jaime’s second post.

Packed after the goal left at home, the Parque São Jorge club had another chance at the eight-minute mark of the confrontation. This time, Canabarro had space and released the straw for another defense by Jaime.

Still in the corinthian pressure wave, Lucas Martins sent himself in an individual play and almost didn’t put the alvinegra team ahead of the score. In the bid, at nine, Timão’s number 14 feinted the opposing team’s players and sent a bomb to the bottom line.

At 14, Joinville returned to play in the match in a move coming from a quick offensive transition. At the time, Renatinho triggered Xuxa on the right side, who kicked cross for a new defense by goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira, from Corinthians.

The final minutes were marked by strong pressure from the visiting team, which was again ahead of the score in the 19th minute. Well positioned, Xuxa was left with the leftovers in the small area and put the ball in the Corinthians net.

With 20 seconds left, the Parque São Jorge club reacted and left everything the same in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The goal, this time, came in a rehearsed play after a free kick. Canabarro found Allan, who fixed a bomb at the bottom of the net.

Second time

With a “thirst” for victory, Corinthians came back looking for the result and soon found itself ahead of the score. At three minutes, in intense movement, Tatinho found a pass on the second post for Deives, who pushed it into the goal.

Involved on the court, the hosts continued to press and put aggression in the match. And that’s how the team reached the fourth goal. At five, Allan led the ball and started to play for Timão’s fourth.

In the next move, at six, Joinville appeared in danger for the first time in the second stage. In a rehearsed play originated from a side kick, Pepita sent it towards the angle and was stopped by Lucas’ defense.

After a series of yellow cards in the match, the Santa Catarina team had a new chance after a foul committed by Canabarro in the 9th minute. In the charge, Léo didn’t sin in the strength and sent a rocket over the goal.

At 11, Corinthians took advantage of the opposing defense’s error and attributed another transition in speed in the match. Lucas Martins stole the ball and passed it to Canabarro who, left-handed, kicked it into Jaime’s defense.

Still packed in the confrontation, the club led by Deividy Hadson tried the fifth goal with goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira. At 16, Timão’s shirt 3 calibrated his foot and risked from his area. The ball, however, went towards the baseline.

With 55 seconds left for the final whistle, Lucas Martins disarmed Joinville’s defense and went quickly towards the goal. With Deives open, the player decided to shoot a cross and was blocked by a defense by goalkeeper Jaime.

In the next move, with only 24 seconds left, Joinville took advantage of the collective failure of Timão’s defense and reduced the score at Parque São Jorge. The goal came from the feet of Pepita, who finished crossed under goalkeeper Jaime.

