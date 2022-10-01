Danilo Gentili sniffs rubber penis on SBT: “Jequiti do Portiolli”

Danilo Gentili starred in an unusual situation on stage at The Noite

At the The Night from Thursday (29), Danilo Gentili provided a lot of humour, good music with a very special guest, Nathanzinho, and also led to an unusual situation. During the interview with the singer that is on the lips of the people, the production threw an object at the artist that generated a lot of talk.

It turns out that Nathanzinho was shot with a rubber penis that soon went into the hands of the SBT presenter. In turn, the communicator didn’t think twice before sniffing the item and saying what he felt.

“This here smells like perfume”, commented Danilo Gentili. “It’s Portioli’s Jequiti”, replied one of his assistants in the background. “It has flavor too, put it in your mouth,” said another. You have to respect. I want respect here on my show”, detonated the presenter, who then asked the singer to interpret one of his songs.

The moment went viral and reverberated on social media, yielding a series of comments. “Courage saw it”, “What a situation”, “Danilo, pray that this rubber penis has never been used”, said some Twitter users, mocking the situation.

