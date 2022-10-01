End of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’: How will Maria Bruaca and Alcides end?

At the end of the soap opera “Pantanal”, after Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) reveals to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) that he killed Tenório (Murilo Benício) with a spear, the couple leaves the farm. The columnist André Romano, from “Observatório da TV” is ahead.

“I caught him in the zagaia. Just like the cramulão said it had to be. I stuck him in the ground. And an anaconda took care of the rest”, says the farmhand to the farmer’s ex-wife, while the widow, Zuleira, gets involved with Eugenio and fucks him in the bed he shared with the villain.

Alcides and Maria Bruaca will live in the lands of Sarandi (Paraná). “It may even be crazy what I did to you… But I don’t regret it.. I would do it all again. Because I never serve you, you are the one who serves me. home what a feat I felt alive my whole life, Arcides… What a feat I felt loved… What a feat I felt like a woman”, says Maria.

José Leôncio meets his father, the Old Man from Rio

In the last chapter of “Pantanal”, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will look at the picture of Velho do Rio and will only see a blur of light. The ‘cattle king’ will feel a very strong pain in his chest and will die in the plot that ends on October 7th.

“When Joventino wakes up, I’m going to ask him to take me to São Paulo (finish the exams)”, is what Filó’s husband intends. However, when he starts talking to his father’s photo, the farmer will start to see Joventino/Velho do Rio. “I see you, father!”, he will say, moved.

This will be the cue to indicate the death of José Leôncio, who will later appear on horseback shortly before meeting his father. “I’m here, your son, José Leôncio. Come out! I’m here”, he will affirm, desperate. With one knee on the ground, the farmer will not hide his joy at seeing his father again.