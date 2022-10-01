Fiel votes for Corinthians’ starting midfielder with Maycon’s imminent recovery; see result

Corinthians can count on the return of midfielder Maycon for the team’s next clash against Cuiabá, this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The player, who has been transitioning to the field for three weeks and can return to the team, was voted by the faithful in a poll by Meu Timão as a starter.

The poll prepared by my wheel proposed that, in case of recovery, already in its first games, “Maycon should return to the team under what circumstances?”, with the options being: “in Du Queiroz’s vacancy” – the most voted – “in the vacancy of Fausto Vera” and “in the vacancy of Renato Augusto” or even “as a reserve, the middle trio is already well”.

Most of the fans who voted in the poll (61.9%) want the midfielder revealed in Terrão to be the holder of Du Queiroz’s spot on his return. At the same time, 35.1% of those who voted want the midfield formed by Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto to be maintained.

Shirt 33 and shirt eight are in good spirits with the crowd and were voted out of the team with just 1.5% of the vote each.

Maycon’s return is expected by Vítor Pereira, who wants to count on the player. Despite this, his presence in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. The field lane that shirt number five plays the most is the one on the left in this “threesome” of socks, or else as the first midfielder – Du Queiroz, who has been most likely to lose his spot, plays on the right, which would force the coach to to rearrange positions of Fausto and Renato that have been highly praised in recent matches.

Check the poll results:

See more at: Maycon, Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Vtor Pereira.