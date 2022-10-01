Funeral guard found dead in barracks

An 18-year-old guard who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was found dead in a London barracks, the Daily Mail reported today.

Private Jack Burnell-Williams helped protect the monarch’s coffin during a procession through the London capital.

Police and paramedics were called to Hyde Park Headquarters in Knightsbridge on Wednesday. The building is close to Buckingham Palace, precisely so that soldiers can respond to emergencies for the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, an alarm was triggered at 3:48 pm. Jack was pronounced dead as soon as authorities arrived, who are not treating the case as a “suspect” — the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Guard Jack Burnell-Williams was found dead in London Image: Playback/Facebook

“The death was unexpected, investigated and is not being treated as a suspect. Officers will assist in preparing a coroner’s report,” a police statement read.

On the day of the queen’s funeral, the soldier’s family posted video footage of troops from the Mounted Regiment of Domestic Cavalry attending the ceremony, saying the young man was “doing his duty for the queen on her final journey”.

During the funeral procession on 19 September, soldiers from the Household Cavalry followed King Charles and other royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, as they walked behind the queen’s coffin.