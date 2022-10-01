G-string, IZA steals the scene for beauty and conquers the web: “Mermaid”

This Friday (30), the singer Iza, 32 years old, made the hearts of her fans and admirers beat faster by sharing a click on the edge of the sea, highlighting all her dancing curves and natural beauty in a thin bikini in the greatest ‘mermaid’ style. On the occasion, the interpreter of ‘Faith’ won more than 300,000 likes from internet users.

“Ariel is exhausted”, joked IZA in the caption of the publication, showing all her radiant beauty and round butt for the record, while she posed lying on the sand lavishing her sculptural body. In the comments, fans left a shower of praise for the singer.

“The most beautiful mermaid in Brazil”, praised a follower first. “IZA could be Disney’s new Ariel.” joked another admirer. “This woman is a spectacle of beauty”, said another fan. “IZA is very wonderful”, commented another internet user, among thousands of affectionate messages for the technique of ‘The Voice Brazil’.

It is worth noting that during the launch of ‘Ghetto’, IZA taught an empowerment class and talked about never forgetting your roots. “GHETTO is a song about occupation and also about never forgetting our roots. The ghetto drives the creativity of the country and I am proud to be part of these people who always transform what they have into something unique and wonderful for our culture”, highlighted the star.