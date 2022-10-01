Government announces new form of “fine comb” for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil

The Ministry of Citizenship announced new rules to identify families who receive Auxílio Brasil irregularly

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Itaú has free registration for a management course: check it out here!

The Ministry of Citizenship announced a new set of rules to guide the inspection of Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. The objective is to find the families that receive the aid without meeting the eligibility criteria of the social program. Now, the process will be done according to specific audiences.

Currently, more than 21 million Brazilians receive Auxílio Brasil, with the new amount of R$ 600.

Auxílio Brasil fine-toothed comb

According to the normative instruction released, from now on, families with income above the emancipation line, of R$ 525, and those above the poverty line, with income greater than R$ 210, will be identified.

For this, the Ministry of Citizenship a list with the families and municipalities that will need to have the data reviewed. To carry out the analysis, data from the Cadastro Único will be compared with other Federal Government databases.

Aid Brazil income criterion

Families entitled to Auxílio Brasil are those with a monthly per capita income of R$105 or from R$105 to R$210, which constitute a situation of extreme poverty and poverty. Today, more than 20 million Brazilians depend on the government benefit and new citizens join the program’s waiting list each month.

However, there are some cases in which the declared income differs between the databases and the Cadastro Único, a platform used to capture data for the distribution of government aid.

In this sense, the Ministry of Citizenship has sought to identify those citizens who improperly receive the aid so that they are removed from the program and can give way to those who really need it.

CNPJ Card: What is it and how to issue it?

It is important to point out that in cases of outdated data, citizens need to commit to regularizing the information in order to prevent the interruption of benefit payments.

It is recommended that the registration data be updated every two years and whenever there is any type of change in the family nucleus.

Payment of Aid Brazil

Payment of Auxílio Brasil is made according to the final NIS (Social Identification Number) number in the last 10 working days of each month.

The new amount of R$ 600 started in August and will remain until December of this year. For 2023, it is not yet known what the value of the benefit portion will be.

For the month of October, it seems that payments will be made from the 19th, despite rumors of anticipation after the government started deposits on the 9th of August.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com