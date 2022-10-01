Hurricane Ian leaves 21 dead in Florida and advances towards South Carolina with winds of 136 km/h | National Journal

Governor Ron DeSantis said that Rescue teams are going door to door looking for survivors. More than 3,000 homes have been inspected.

In Orange County, the only way for help to arrive was by boat.. On Sanibel Island, one of the hardest hit, the coast guard used a helicopter to rescue a lady and her neighbors.

Many people decided to help on their own. Globo’s team spoke with three Brazilians who live in the region. They learned, in an internet group, about a family that needed to leave a devastated area and decided to drive 160km to help.

“We are leaving Sarasota, Florida and heading to Fort Myers to rescue a family of Brazilians who are there. We don’t know what they need. In this case, Tereza, she has a nine-year-old son, in a wheelchair, with cerebral palsy. And if you see the weight of the chair plus the child, it is difficult to imagine how to remove it”, explained Cristiane Almeida.

On the way, they recorded how difficult it was for people to get basic things like water and fuel.

In Venice, residents are traumatized:

“Some people are traumatized and want to move out of here,” says one man.

One couple wrote, “Go home, Ian.” But the hurricane still threatens the United States.

Hurricanes feed on warm ocean water and the 28ºC recorded in this part of the Atlantic in recent days was quite a meal for an already powerful storm. When Ian left Florida, he fortified himself at sea until he re-entered the American continent. At 3:30 pm, Brasília time, it touched down in South Carolina at 136 km/h.

Ian could do more damage to other parts of the United States. More than 5 million people are on tornado alert in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

President Joe Biden said this should be marked as one of the worst hurricanes in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Cristiane, José and Edivânio safely found Tereza’s family: ‘