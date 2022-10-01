Ideal exercises for people in their 50s

Having an active life is extremely important for a person’s physical and mental health, as well as preventing illness and ensuring a longer life. Mainly, as you get older, you need to exercise, keeping yourself in shape. Therefore, in today’s article, we are going to share some exercises to help build muscle strongest in their 50s.

What are these physical exercises?

As we age, our body tends to atrophy. This process consists of a decrease or loss of muscle tissue. Muscle atrophy contributes to reduced muscle mass, weakness and difficulty with balance. However, this process can be avoided or improved only with dietary reeducation and physical exercise.

So, check out below some exercises that are essential to maintain quality of life and bring positive results in building muscles at this age. Ideally, do 3 to 5 rounds with 2 to 3 minutes of rest between each round.

1. Intensifications

On a solid bench, support your right foot and lift yourself up onto the bench using that same leg. Then return to the floor with your left leg. Perform 8 to 12 repetitions on each side.

2. Jumping squats

You will have to do the squat movement combined with a jump. Perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

3. Air pressures

With the dumbbells at shoulder height, begin the exercise by pushing them straight up from your shoulder until your arm is fully extended. Then bring the weight back to your shoulders. You should perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

4. Pull ups

Grab a barbell with your hands outside shoulder-width apart, then pull yourself up and as you perform the movement to your chin, lower your body until your elbows are completely straight. If you have trouble doing the exercise, you can opt for a pulling machine. You should exercise 6 to 12 repetitions.

5. Bench Press

In this exercise, you will lie on a flat bench with two dumbbells. Then keep your shoulders pressed against the bench and push the weights across your chest until your arm is fully extended. Then bring the weight back to your chest. You should perform 10 to 15 repetitions.