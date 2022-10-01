In Live, Bolsonaro says he went to “fulfill the table” in Globo debate

posted on 09/30/2022 21:01 / updated on 09/30/2022 21:01



Bolsonaro also took advantage of the live to criticize Lula’s government program – (Credit: Reproduction/Youtube @Jair Bolsonaro)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in an electoral live this Friday (30/9), said that it was “to comply with the schedule” in the presidential debate held by TV Globo this Thursday (29/9) and praised the performance of the candidate Father Kelmon (PTB). In the penultimate daily live before the first round, on Sunday (2/10), he also criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), asked his supporters to wear yellow shirts during the vote and asked allied candidates for votes to governor, federal deputy and senator.

“Yesterday we had the debate there at Globo. I think everything went well. It’s a place where I don’t feel well, being there at that Projac. I went to fulfill the schedule there, I think I did my part. I think the priest was very The level of some people there is very low, but life goes on”, assessed Bolsonaro. Despite opponents in the dispute for the Plateau, Father Kelmon is an ally of the current president and praised his government during the program.





The president also defended again that the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 will be maintained. “On our part, the continuity of this value for 2023 is guaranteed as well. It is agreed with the economic team, with Paulo Guedes. There are resources. There is where to get the money from within fiscal responsibility. Inflation will not increase because of that , we will not have a problem with the dollar, with the purse, with anything,” Bolsonaro said.

Shorter than usual, this Friday’s live was, in large part, to promote candidates supported by the president in the states. In addition, the president asked his supporters to vote on Sunday dressed, preferably, in yellow.

“There are no more soccer jerseys from Brazil for sale,” Bolsonaro said. “Go vote on Sunday, and go with the yellow shirt, preferably. If not the yellow one, go with the green one, but the yellow one attracts more attention. […] To show that in a polling station there are many more people going to vote for us than for other candidates”, he added, adding that some supporters may not have the colors or “prefer discretion”.

“What he [Lula] been talking? And obviously, since he doesn’t have a plan, he’s not in the role. Regular media. Valuing the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), Relativizing private property. Drug release. Maintenance of gender ideology policy. Legalization of abortion. Disarmament of the population,” Bolsonaro said. “He’s also been talking about getting closer to countries like Venezuela, Cuba, that’s their policy. Return to lending resources from the BNDES (National Development Bank) to dictatorships”, he added. The president also said that, if re-elected, he will not demarcate indigenous lands.