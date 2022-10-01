iPhone 14 and 14 Pro get release date in Brazil

Apple announced, this Friday (30), the date on which several recently launched products will arrive in Brazil. the line iPhone 14 will be released in Brazil on October 14for example, while the cell phone pre-sale starts a week earlier, on October 7th.

The standard iPhone 14 is priced in the country from R$7,600 in blue, purple, midnight, stellar and red colors in 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB.

The smartphone, which was presented on September 7, is equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, comes with two 12 MP cameras (each), iOS 16 installed and with the promise of having the largest battery of the base model to date. For now, Apple has not announced the date when the iPhone 14 Plus will hit stores in the country.

iPhone 14 has video playback for up to 20 hours and streaming for up to 16 hours. It has a fast charge of up to 50% battery in approximately 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter. The device’s screen is 6.1 inches with a Retina display, HDR, 1,200 nits of brightness and haptic touch.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple also confirmed that the models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will open pre-sale on October 7 and will be released on October 14 in the country. The first one starts at R$9,500 in deep purple, gold, silver or space black and comes with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage. The larger model starts at R$10,500 and has the same color and storage options as the previous one.

The new phones are equipped with the powerful A16 Bionic chipset and have a new notch format that uses 13% less area used than previous models. The notch on the screen automatically adjusts with “Dynamic Island” technology, which unites hardware and software.

According to Apple, the function allows the notch to change and interact with music, the score of a game, FaceTime calls and other information, without interrupting what the user is doing.

In terms of display, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have 6.1″ and 6.7″ displays (Super Retina XDR), respectively, Pro Motion (120 Hz), Always On mode, Dynamic Island and up to 2,000 nits of shine. Regarding the cameras, there is a 48 MP sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide, a 12 MP telephoto camera and a TrueDepth (12 MP) front camera with autofocus.

Apple Watch Ultra

Another Apple product that is already on sale in the local market is the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch has a delivery promise (on the official website) for the end of October and beginning of November, depending on the customer’s address.

The watch starts at R$10,300 in stellar, green and orange colors, with a 49 mm band and sizes P (strap from 130 to 160 mm), M (145 to 190 mm) and G (165 mm). at 210 mm). The model has a GPS + Cellular connection and works to make calls and receive messages alone, without the need for a smartphone.