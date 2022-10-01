Isolated, Ciro makes a motorcade in Sobral without the presence of the brothers

Along with the pedestrian was the candidate for the government of Ceará Roberto Cláudio (PDT) edit

247 – The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, was abandoned by his brothers this Friday (30) during a campaign agenda in Sobral, home of the Ferreira Gomes family. Along with the pedestrian was the candidate for the Ceará government Roberto Cláudio (PDT).

According to information published this Friday (30) by the newspaper O Globo, interlocutors of the Ferreira Gomes brothers said that former governor Cid Gomes and the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes, did not go on the walk so as not to increase the rift between PT and PDT.

It was the second time that Ciro visited Ceará during the campaign. He avoided going to the state after the clash between the two parties, allies for two decades in Ceará lands. The pedetista legend supported the now ex-governor Camilo Santana (PT), candidate for the Senate.

In the Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (29), Ciro had only 6% of valid votes, in third place. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) came in second, with 36%, and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in first, with 50%.

